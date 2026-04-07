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Ukraine, Syria Announce Plans to Reopen Embassies in Near Future
(MENAFN) Ukraine and Syria announced on Sunday plans to reopen their embassies in Kyiv and Damascus “in the near future,” according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.
Sybiha said he met in Damascus with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, discussing issues spanning security, logistics, trade, and food security.
He highlighted a sharp increase in commercial ties, noting that trade between the two countries has grown ninefold since the joint communique restoring diplomatic relations was signed in September 2025. “Kyiv sees opportunities to expand this further,” Sybiha added.
“The two sides agreed to continue working together to advance a ‘lasting peace’ for the Ukrainian and Syrian peoples,” he said.
Sybiha emphasized the broader regional stakes in his remarks on X, writing: “The security of Europe and the Middle East is interlinked.”
The ministers also explored logistics, including trade and maritime route development, which Sybiha described as having “strong potential to deepen economic cooperation.”
“Food security remains an important track. Ukraine stands ready to contribute, including through initiatives such as Grain from Ukraine, to support stability in the region,” he said.
He further addressed humanitarian and educational ties, noting that “many Syrian students have studied and continue to study in Ukraine, which is a ‘strong foundation we intend to build on.’”
In a separate engagement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Damascus for the first time and met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.
The leaders agreed to work together to ensure “greater” security and expand development opportunities in both Ukrainian and Syrian societies, Zelenskyy wrote on X.
Zelenskyy also discussed regional tensions, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukraine’s role as a dependable food supplier, and collaborative efforts to strengthen regional food security.
“We understand very well the energy and infrastructure challenges Syria is currently facing. We are ready to work together to expand opportunities for both our countries and their people,” he concluded.
Relations between Ukraine and Syria were severed in 2022 after Syria recognized Russia’s breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, while President Bashar al-Assad remained in power.
Sybiha said he met in Damascus with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani, discussing issues spanning security, logistics, trade, and food security.
He highlighted a sharp increase in commercial ties, noting that trade between the two countries has grown ninefold since the joint communique restoring diplomatic relations was signed in September 2025. “Kyiv sees opportunities to expand this further,” Sybiha added.
“The two sides agreed to continue working together to advance a ‘lasting peace’ for the Ukrainian and Syrian peoples,” he said.
Sybiha emphasized the broader regional stakes in his remarks on X, writing: “The security of Europe and the Middle East is interlinked.”
The ministers also explored logistics, including trade and maritime route development, which Sybiha described as having “strong potential to deepen economic cooperation.”
“Food security remains an important track. Ukraine stands ready to contribute, including through initiatives such as Grain from Ukraine, to support stability in the region,” he said.
He further addressed humanitarian and educational ties, noting that “many Syrian students have studied and continue to study in Ukraine, which is a ‘strong foundation we intend to build on.’”
In a separate engagement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Damascus for the first time and met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa.
The leaders agreed to work together to ensure “greater” security and expand development opportunities in both Ukrainian and Syrian societies, Zelenskyy wrote on X.
Zelenskyy also discussed regional tensions, the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukraine’s role as a dependable food supplier, and collaborative efforts to strengthen regional food security.
“We understand very well the energy and infrastructure challenges Syria is currently facing. We are ready to work together to expand opportunities for both our countries and their people,” he concluded.
Relations between Ukraine and Syria were severed in 2022 after Syria recognized Russia’s breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, while President Bashar al-Assad remained in power.
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