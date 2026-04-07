Russian Forces Launch 27 Attacks On Chernihiv Region, Damaging Energy Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“The enemy continues to target energy facilities in the Chernihiv region. Last night, strike drones hit two districts of the region-four strikes in the Koriukivka and Novhorod-Siverskyi districts,” the post reads.

It is noted that over the past 24 hours, there were 27 shelling incidents and 67 explosions.

According to Chaus, energy workers immediately went to the sites and worked through the night. As of this morning, power has been restored to some users.

Air Defense Forces shoot down 77 of 110 Russian drones

In addition, in the Snovsk community, a Russian drone struck the transportation infrastructure.

As previously reported, a school in Semenivka, Chernihiv region, was damaged as a result of an attack by Russian FPV dron s.

Photo: illustrative, National Police