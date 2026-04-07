KKR Unveils Vibrant New Mural In Kolkata For 'Prothom Bhalobasha'

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have unveiled a striking new mural at Rash Behari Avenue, transforming one of South Kolkata's busiest streets into a vibrant celebration of the team's deep-rooted bond with its fans.

Celebrating 'Prothom Bhalobasha' Through Art

The mural is inspired by the campaign "Prothom Bhalobasha KKR", placing the emotion of first love at the centre of the team's connection with the city. It brings together KKR's identity, its players, and the unwavering voice of its supporters in a powerful visual narrative, according to a press release from the franchise.

Rendered in KKR's signature purple and gold, the artwork features bold, stylised illustrations of players alongside the iconic slogan "Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo", reflecting the fighting spirit that defines both the team and the city.

At the heart of the mural is a powerful Bengali line -- "Prothom Bhalobasha KKR", which translates to "KKR is the first love" -- adding an emotional, deeply personal layer to the artwork. The phrase encapsulates the campaign's core idea, reflecting the unparalleled place the team holds in the hearts of its fans.

A New Landmark for Fan Engagement

Blending contemporary street-art aesthetics with strong cultural elements, the installation is designed to resonate with the city's spirit. More than just a visual spectacle, the mural stands as a public expression of fandom, capturing pride, passion, and belonging.

Strategically located at Rash Behari Avenue, the mural invites fans and passersby to engage with it, turning a familiar city space into a landmark of sporting emotion. Supporters are encouraged to visit, interact with the artwork, and share their moments, further amplifying the collective voice of the KKR community.

This initiative is part of KKR's ongoing effort to bring fans closer to the team, extending the matchday experience beyond the stadium and into the everyday life of the city. By embedding its presence in Kolkata's streets, KKR continues to celebrate the people who form the heartbeat of the franchise. (ANI)

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