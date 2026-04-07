Qatar Condemns Storming Of Al Aqsa Mosque By Israeli National Security Minister
The gulf state has described the act as a 'blatant violation of international humanitarian law and a provocation to Muslims worldwide', according to the Qatar News Agency.Recommended For You Abu Dhabi named among top cities for talent hub as Middle East pay outpaces Asia
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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's firm rejection of any attempts 'to alter the religious and historical status of Al-Aqsa Mosque,' in a statement issued on April 6.
The ministry also called on the international community to uphold its moral and legal obligations toward Jerusalem and its holy sites and to firmly address repeated Israeli violations.
It reiterated Qatar's 'unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people', including their right to freely practise religious rituals and to establish an independent state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.ALSO READ
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