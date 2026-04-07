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Turkey Starts Saudi Transit Trade to Bypass Strait of Hormuz Disruptions
(MENAFN) Türkiye has launched a transit trade route with Saudi Arabia to ensure goods continue reaching regional markets amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.
Speaking at a ceremony in Ankara, Trade Minister Omer Bolat said that products unable to pass through the strategic waterway would be redirected via alternative logistics channels.
“We have launched transit trade through the agreement made with Saudi Arabia. With this, products that cannot pass through the Strait of Hormuz will continue to reach countries in the region, some through pipelines and some through road transportation,” he said.
Bolat added that transit visas are now being issued under the arrangement, helping maintain trade flows across the Gulf. He noted that the world is experiencing significant uncertainty and emphasized that the government is working to protect economic interests in the current environment.
The minister also highlighted Türkiye’s focus on increasing exports while keeping imports at manageable levels and providing producers with support through production schemes and investment incentives.
Speaking at a ceremony in Ankara, Trade Minister Omer Bolat said that products unable to pass through the strategic waterway would be redirected via alternative logistics channels.
“We have launched transit trade through the agreement made with Saudi Arabia. With this, products that cannot pass through the Strait of Hormuz will continue to reach countries in the region, some through pipelines and some through road transportation,” he said.
Bolat added that transit visas are now being issued under the arrangement, helping maintain trade flows across the Gulf. He noted that the world is experiencing significant uncertainty and emphasized that the government is working to protect economic interests in the current environment.
The minister also highlighted Türkiye’s focus on increasing exports while keeping imports at manageable levels and providing producers with support through production schemes and investment incentives.
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