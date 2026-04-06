Suvendu Adhikari Seeks Odisha CID Probe Into Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee's Death

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 6 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Monday said that he will speak to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, urging that the Odisha government investigate the death of Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee through the state's CID.

Speaking to media persons, Adhikari said,“A complaint has been filed at Talsari Coastal Police Station. I have received a copy of the complaint. I will speak to the Chief Minister of Odisha today so that the Odisha government can investigate the matter through the CID of the state. Since an accused named Leena Gangopadhyay is close to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and is also the Chairperson of the State Women's Commission, the police are trying to protect her and cover up the matter. Mamata's police will not do anything.”

Incidentally, Leena Gangopadhyay is the Chairperson of the State Women's Commission.

The BJP leader further said,“Just as she (Mamata Banerjee) saved the owner of a momo company in the fire incident in Anandapur, here too, she is trying to save Gangopadhyay.”

Countering Adhikari's comments, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said,“Suvendu Adhikari's bodyguard died mysteriously. First, there should be a full investigation into it. Then Suvendu should ask for an investigation into this matter. In the RG Kar incident, the accused was arrested within 24 hours. The West Bengal government is the most sensitive government. Here, action is taken immediately.”

Regarding the demand for an investigation by Odisha CID, Kunal Ghosh said,“Odisha Police is not making arrests in rape incidents in Odisha. Rapes took place on the Odisha sea beach. West Bengal Police is competent enough. They are investigating. Rahul's death is very sad. If anyone is negligent, action should be taken. But there can be no room for politics in this.”

It may be noted that the late actor's wife, Priyanka Sarkar, has filed complaints at the Regent Park police station in Kolkata as well as the Talsari police station in Odisha. She has lodged an FIR against five persons from the production company responsible for the shoot at Talsari beach. It is learnt that Priyanka Sarkar has named Shaibal Banerjee and Leena Gangopadhyay, heads of the production company 'Magic Moments', director Subhasish Mondal, floor executive producer Shantanu Nandi, and the manager of the production company Chandrashekhar Chakraborty.

It may also be noted that actors and technicians in the Bengali film and television industry have called for an indefinite strike starting Tuesday to protest the death of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee.

It is learnt that there is now a demand that an ambulance be kept at every shoot. Taking lessons from the incident, actors and crew have raised such demands. Along with seeking justice for Rahul's death, they have also demanded improved safety measures.

On March 29, the 42-year-old actor died while shooting for the television series 'Bhole Baba Paar Karega' after he entered the water at Talsari as the tide came in. The tragic incident has brought the Bengali film and television industry to a standstill. Fellow actors, directors, and technicians have expressed shock at his death. The actor is survived by his mother, his wife Priyanka Sarkar, and their 13-year-old son.

A section of actors in the Bengali film and television industry has demanded a comprehensive and impartial investigation into his death.

Rahul, known in the Bengali television industry for his character roles, had been active in soaps for several years. He shot to fame with his role in the blockbuster 'Chirodini Tumi Je Amar' (2008), followed by works such as 'Tumi Asbe Bole' (2014), 'Zulfiqar' (2016), 'Byomkesh Gotro' (2018), 'Biday Byomkesh' (2018), and 'The Academy of Fine Arts' (2025). He also appeared in television serials such as 'Hargouri Pice Hotel' and 'Mohonna'.