Bihar: 16 Minor Girls Rescued In East Champaran​

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 6 (IANS) In a significant crackdown, the East Champaran police on Monday rescued 16 minor girls from the clutches of orchestra operators allegedly involved in exploitation.​

Acting on complaints received from multiple police station jurisdictions across the Motihari district, police teams carried out simultaneous raids at several locations linked to orchestra groups.​

During the operation, six operators were arrested for allegedly forcing minor girls to perform obscene dances and engage in immoral activities under the guise of“classical dance.”​

According to police officials, the coordinated raids were part of a broader initiative aimed at combating human trafficking, child labour, and exploitation in orchestra groups and red-light areas, while ensuring the rescue and rehabilitation of victims.​

East Champaran Superintendent of Police Swarn Prabhat stated that two minor girls were rescued from the Dhaka police station area, two from Pachpakri, and 12 from the Patahi police station area, bringing the total to 16.​

FIRs have been registered in the respective police stations, and further legal proceedings are currently underway.​

Further details have emerged indicating that most of the rescued girls alleged they were lured with promises of employment, only to be later forced into performing obscene dances and engaging in immoral activities under the pretext of“classical dance.”​

Police officials confirmed that a comprehensive investigation into the entire network is currently underway.​

Preliminary findings suggest that several of the rescued girls are from states outside Bihar, pointing towards a possible inter-state trafficking racket.​

The arrested orchestra operators are being intensively interrogated to uncover the full extent of the operation.​

Authorities are also gathering information about other individuals and groups involved in similar activities.​

An official stated that efforts are ongoing to identify additional orchestra operators engaged in such illegal practices.​

He added that if similar complaints are received from other regions, strict action will be initiated accordingly.​