BSNL Launches 'Kavach Number' To Keep Women's Phone Numbers Safe

BSNL has launched the 'Kavach Number' feature to protect women's privacy while sharing their phone numbers at recharge shops. The service provides a temporary 10-digit number via SMS, keeping the real number safe from misuse.

Women often feel unsafe sharing their mobile numbers in public, especially at recharge shops. To tackle this, BSNL launched the 'Kavach Number' feature on International Women's Day (March 8). This new feature helps protect women's privacy from misuse.The Kavach Number is like a protective shield for your real mobile number. BSNL sends you a 10-digit temporary number via SMS. You can use this alternate number for recharges instead of your personal one. This way, your actual number stays private.This Kavach number acts as a safety wall between your real number and the shopkeeper. It makes sure your personal number is never saved in any shop's database. This is a huge relief for women who often visit shops for recharges.Getting this number is super easy. BSNL customers can get their Kavach Number through the 'BSNL Self Care' app. For more details, you can also check BSNL's official website. People are really appreciating BSNL for this step towards digital safety.