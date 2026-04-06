Fiber Optics Gyroscope Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, And Segment Forecast To 2030

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Fiber Optics Gyroscope market to surpass $2 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Communications Hardware market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,018 billion by 2030, with Fiber Optics Gyroscope to represent around 0.2% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Fiber Optics Gyroscope market is estimated to account for nearly 0.01% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Fiber Optics Gyroscope Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the fiber optics gyroscope market in 2030, valued at $0.8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing adoption of advanced navigation and positioning systems in aerospace and defense applications, rising demand for high-precision inertial navigation systems in autonomous platforms, growing investments in space exploration and satellite technologies, expansion of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programs, and the presence of leading defense technology manufacturers and research institutions across the US and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Fiber Optics Gyroscope Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the fiber optics gyroscope market in 2030, valued at $0.7 billion. The market is expected to grow from $0.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing integration of fiber optic gyroscopes in military aircraft and naval navigation systems, rising development of precision-guided defense technologies, strong presence of aerospace and defense contractors, growing adoption of advanced inertial sensing technologies in commercial aviation, and expanding research and innovation in photonics and optical sensing systems.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Fiber Optics Gyroscope Market In 2030?

The fiber optics gyroscope market is segmented by device type into gyrocompass, inertial navigation system, inertial measurement unit, and other device types. The inertial navigation system market will be the largest segment of the fiber optics gyroscope market, segmented by device type, accounting for 42% or $0.9 billion of the total in 2030. The inertial navigation system market will be supported by the increasing demand for precise navigation and positioning systems in aerospace and defense applications, growing adoption in autonomous vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), rising need for reliable navigation solutions in marine and aviation sectors, and expanding deployment in military platforms such as missiles, aircraft, and naval vessels.

The fiber optics gyroscope market is segmented by sensing axis into 1-axis, 2-axis, and 3-axis.

The fiber optics gyroscope market is segmented by application into tactical grade applications, remotely operated vehicle guidance, aeronautics and aviation, robotics, defense and homeland security, and industrial.



What Is The Expected CAGR For The Fiber Optics Gyroscope Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the fiber optics gyroscope market leading up to 2030 is 9%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Fiber Optics Gyroscope Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global fiber optic gyroscope market leading up to 2030 will be driven by rising need for precise motion control and robotics, increasing demand for accurate navigation and positioning systems, and the growing defense sector. These factors are accelerating the adoption of advanced gyroscope technologies across aerospace, robotics, and defense applications. As automation and autonomous systems expand, demand for reliable motion sensing and navigation solutions continues to grow.

Rising Need For Precise Motion Control And Robotics - The rising need for precise motion control and robotics is expected to become a key growth driver for the fiber optic gyroscope market by 2030. Advanced robotics and automated systems require highly accurate sensors to detect orientation and rotational movement. Fiber optic gyroscopes provide reliable and precise motion sensing, which is essential for maintaining stability and control in robotic platforms and automated machinery. These sensors help improve navigation accuracy and operational efficiency in applications such as industrial robotics, autonomous systems, and aerospace technologies. As industries increasingly adopt robotics and automation technologies, the demand for high-precision guidance and control components continues to grow. As a result, the rising need for precise motion control and robotics is anticipated to contribute to 2.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Demand For Accurate Navigation And Positioning Systems - Increasing demand for accurate navigation and positioning systems is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the fiber optic gyroscope market by 2030. Many modern vehicles and platforms require highly precise orientation and motion sensing to support reliable navigation capabilities. Fiber optic gyroscopes provide accurate rotational measurement, which is essential for inertial navigation systems used in aircraft, marine vessels, spacecraft, and autonomous vehicles. These sensors help maintain stability and improve positioning accuracy, particularly in environments where GPS signals may be weak or unavailable. As industries increasingly rely on advanced navigation technologies for operational efficiency and safety, the demand for high-precision gyroscope solutions continues to increase. Consequently, increasing demand for accurate navigation and positioning systems is projected to contribute to around 2.5% annual growth in the market.

Growing Defense Sector - The growing defense sector is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the fiber optic gyroscope market by 2030. Modern defense systems require highly precise navigation, guidance, and stabilization technologies to support mission-critical operations. Fiber optic gyroscopes are widely used in military aircraft, naval vessels, missiles, and unmanned systems to measure rotational movement and support accurate navigation. These sensors offer high reliability, durability, and resistance to environmental disturbances, making them suitable for demanding defense applications. As countries continue to increase investments in defense modernization programs and advanced military technologies, the demand for high-precision inertial navigation systems continues to rise. Therefore, the growing defense sector is projected to contribute to approximately 2.0% annual growth in the market.



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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Fiber Optics Gyroscope Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the gyrocompass market, the inertial navigation system market, the inertial measurement unit market, and the other device types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $0.77 billion in market value by 2030, driven by increasing integration of advanced navigation technologies in commercial aviation, expanding satellite navigation support systems, growing use of precision guidance in marine transportation, and rising demand for compact and highly reliable sensing devices across industrial and space applications.

The gyrocompass market is projected to grow by $0.1 billion, the inertial navigation system market by $0.3 billion, the inertial measurement unit market by $0.2 billion, and the other device types market by $0.07 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.



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