MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Origin One and Bop Design Launch New Website to Support AI-Powered Growth in the Occupational Health Sector Origin One launches a redesigned website developed with Bop Design to strengthen its SaaS positioning and drive measurable gains in traffic, engagement, and conversions.

April 06, 2026 8:45 AM EDT | Source: DesignRush

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Leading B2B marketing and web design agency Bop Design has recently launched a newly redesigned website for Origin One, an AI-powered occupational health software platform, supporting the company's transition to a modern, software-first SaaS model.

The new website marks a pivotal moment in Origin One's evolution, unifying its legacy in occupational health services with its expanding AI-powered platform under a single, cohesive brand.







The New Origin One Homepage

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To accomplish this, Origin One needed its new website to:

Clarify its market positioning as a software-first platform with modular, usage-based SaaS offerings. Improve lead quality and conversions, ensuring that labs, TPAs, clinics, MROs, mobile collectors, and employers can quickly identify solutions tailored to them. Simplify complex messaging by translating technical capabilities such as AI-powered results, electronic chain of custody (eCCF), and integrated billing into clear business outcomes.

"The occupational health industry has historically been burdened by outdated systems, fragmented workflows, and complex processes. We wanted our website to feel like the opposite of that; clean, intuitive, forward-thinking, and built around clarity," said Origin One CEO Brian Weiner.

"The new website serves as a public declaration of where we're headed: redefining occupational health screening with intelligent, connected technology."







Origin One Dashboard

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In response, Bop Design collaborated with Origin One, approaching the redesign from both strategic and visual standpoints, including:

Prioritizing a persona-driven architecture: The site was structured around Origin One's core audiences, ensuring each segment quickly understood how the product solved their specific pain points. Aligning with a modern, scalable design system: The visual experience reflected Origin One's updated brand through clean typography, structured layouts, and a polished SaaS aesthetic that reinforced innovation and credibility. Optimizing for conversion performance: The site introduced clear pathways to demo requests, improved CTA hierarchy, simplified navigation, and messaging focused on outcomes and solutions. Building a scalable foundation for growth: The architecture supported modular expansion, allowing the platform to evolve alongside new features and market segments without requiring a full redesign.

These measures were effective in achieving what Origin One set out to accomplish with the redesign. Within the first three months following the launch, the new website delivered measurable improvements:

Organic search sessions increased by 52.8% ChatGPT-driven sessions grew by 200% Demo requests from organic search increased by 200% Overall sessions increased by 58.8% Engaged sessions increased by 32.22% New users increased by 53.5%

By aligning its digital presence with its product vision, Origin One is better positioned to support organizations seeking more efficient, connected, and scalable approaches to occupational health screening.

To learn more about Origin One and its platform, please visit .

About Origin One

Origin One is an AI-powered occupational health platform that helps TPAs, clinics, labs, MROs, and employers streamline screenings, digitize workflows, and eliminate paper - once and for all. Built with the mission of modernizing every aspect of occupational health for every stakeholder in the ecosystem, our standalone and full-service solutions replace outdated, paper-heavy processes with a fully digital, customizable, and connected experience. We believe occupational health should be smarter, faster, and more human-centered to meet the demands of today's business environment. By simplifying complexity and improving transparency, we're reinventing the industry and creating a more efficient and compliant future. That's why Origin One is trusted by worldwide leaders in occupational health. To learn more, please visit .

About Bop Design

Bop Design is a full-service B2B marketing agency specializing in website design, branding, and digital marketing strategies. The agency partners with B2B companies to enhance online visibility and accelerate growth.

Media Contact

Jeremy Durant

Business Principal

1-888-670-7803

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Source: DesignRush