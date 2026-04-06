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US, Philippines Begin Annual Joint Air Drills at Basa Air Base
(MENAFN) The US and Philippine air forces began their annual joint exercise, Cope Thunder 26, on Monday at Basa Air Base near Manila, according to reports.
The exercise, which will run until April 17, is designed to enhance fighter training, strengthen interoperability, and improve coordination between the two forces.
Philippine Air Force officials attending the event included Brig. Gen. Angelito Retuta and Maj. Gen. Jose Bonifacio Calub, alongside US Air Force Brig. Gen. Phillip Mallory.
Cope Thunder was first held in the Philippines in 1976, later moved to Alaska in 1992, and resumed in the Philippines in 2023.
The exercise, which will run until April 17, is designed to enhance fighter training, strengthen interoperability, and improve coordination between the two forces.
Philippine Air Force officials attending the event included Brig. Gen. Angelito Retuta and Maj. Gen. Jose Bonifacio Calub, alongside US Air Force Brig. Gen. Phillip Mallory.
Cope Thunder was first held in the Philippines in 1976, later moved to Alaska in 1992, and resumed in the Philippines in 2023.
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