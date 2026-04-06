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Serbia Foils Claimed Bombing Attempt at Gas Pipeline
(MENAFN) Serbian authorities have uncovered a suspected plan to sabotage a major gas pipeline supplying Russian energy to Hungary, with explosives described as highly destructive discovered near the route, according to statements from President Aleksandar Vucic. He also confirmed that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had been informed of the situation. The development follows disruptions to Russian oil deliveries to Hungary via Ukrainian territory.
Addressing reporters on Sunday, Vucic revealed that “two large packages of explosives with sticks” were located in the municipality of Kanjiza, roughly 10 kilometers from the Hungarian border.
The area lies close to the Balkan Stream pipeline, an extension of the TurkStream network that runs across several countries including Türkiye, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Hungary, before reaching Slovakia’s border. Hungary relies on this route for a significant portion of its gas imports, receiving billions of cubic meters annually through Serbia, as noted in reports.
Vucic praised the efforts of national intelligence services, stating that “fortunately, did a good job,” and emphasized that security around critical infrastructure would be strengthened. He also warned, “We will deal mercilessly with anyone who thinks they are endangering the vital infrastructure of the Republic of Serbia.”
While no specific group or country was accused, the Serbian leader indicated that discussions with Orban highlighted the potential consequences of an explosion, which could have disrupted gas supplies across Hungary and parts of northern Serbia.
Orban later acknowledged the communication, stating that “the investigation is ongoing” and adding that he “has called an emergency defense council for this afternoon.”
Addressing reporters on Sunday, Vucic revealed that “two large packages of explosives with sticks” were located in the municipality of Kanjiza, roughly 10 kilometers from the Hungarian border.
The area lies close to the Balkan Stream pipeline, an extension of the TurkStream network that runs across several countries including Türkiye, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Hungary, before reaching Slovakia’s border. Hungary relies on this route for a significant portion of its gas imports, receiving billions of cubic meters annually through Serbia, as noted in reports.
Vucic praised the efforts of national intelligence services, stating that “fortunately, did a good job,” and emphasized that security around critical infrastructure would be strengthened. He also warned, “We will deal mercilessly with anyone who thinks they are endangering the vital infrastructure of the Republic of Serbia.”
While no specific group or country was accused, the Serbian leader indicated that discussions with Orban highlighted the potential consequences of an explosion, which could have disrupted gas supplies across Hungary and parts of northern Serbia.
Orban later acknowledged the communication, stating that “the investigation is ongoing” and adding that he “has called an emergency defense council for this afternoon.”
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