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Iranian Official Accuses Trump of Escalation Tensions
(MENAFN) Iran’s parliament speaker has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump, arguing that his approach to the ongoing conflict with Iran is harming ordinary Americans and increasing regional instability, according to statements shared in response to recent developments surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.
As stated by reports, Trump issued a strongly worded message on Truth Social on Sunday, warning that Iran would be “living in hell” if the crucial maritime route was not reopened to shipping by Tuesday evening (Eastern Time). He also reiterated threats of potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power facilities and bridges.
In response, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf took to social media to call on the US leader to stop what he described as a “dangerous game.”
“Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands,” Qalibaf wrote, referencing the Israeli prime minister.
“Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes,” the Iranian official added.
Following the launch of a joint US-Israeli air campaign on February 28, Iran moved to block access to the Strait of Hormuz for what it described as “enemy ships.” Authorities in Tehran later indicated that navigation policies in the area would be altered, with restrictions expected to remain in place for an extended duration.
The strait is a critical global energy route, typically handling roughly one-fifth to one-quarter of the world’s oil shipments, as well as about 20% of liquefied natural gas trade. Ongoing disruptions linked to the conflict have contributed to rising energy costs, including in the United States, where average gasoline prices have climbed to $4 per gallon for the first time since 2022, according to reports.
Meanwhile, Russia’s representative to international organizations in Vienna stated that Washington appears to misunderstand Tehran’s position, emphasizing that Iran would only consider agreements grounded in “reasonable compromises,” rather than pressure or ultimatums.
As stated by reports, Trump issued a strongly worded message on Truth Social on Sunday, warning that Iran would be “living in hell” if the crucial maritime route was not reopened to shipping by Tuesday evening (Eastern Time). He also reiterated threats of potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power facilities and bridges.
In response, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf took to social media to call on the US leader to stop what he described as a “dangerous game.”
“Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu’s commands,” Qalibaf wrote, referencing the Israeli prime minister.
“Make no mistake: You won’t gain anything through war crimes,” the Iranian official added.
Following the launch of a joint US-Israeli air campaign on February 28, Iran moved to block access to the Strait of Hormuz for what it described as “enemy ships.” Authorities in Tehran later indicated that navigation policies in the area would be altered, with restrictions expected to remain in place for an extended duration.
The strait is a critical global energy route, typically handling roughly one-fifth to one-quarter of the world’s oil shipments, as well as about 20% of liquefied natural gas trade. Ongoing disruptions linked to the conflict have contributed to rising energy costs, including in the United States, where average gasoline prices have climbed to $4 per gallon for the first time since 2022, according to reports.
Meanwhile, Russia’s representative to international organizations in Vienna stated that Washington appears to misunderstand Tehran’s position, emphasizing that Iran would only consider agreements grounded in “reasonable compromises,” rather than pressure or ultimatums.
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