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US Naval Blockade Turns Away 51 Ships from Iranian Ports
(MENAFN) The United States military disclosed Tuesday that its naval blockade has now forced 51 ships to abandon attempts to enter or depart Iranian ports — marking a fresh escalation in the maritime standoff gripping the Strait of Hormuz.
"As of today, 51 vessels have been directed to turn around or return to port in order to stop commercial ships from entering or leaving Iran," CENTCOM announced via X, the US social media company.
The latest tally represents an uptick of two vessels from the previously reported figure of 49 ships redirected under the blockade — underscoring the steady, compounding economic pressure the operation is exerting on Iranian trade and maritime commerce.
CENTCOM also released imagery depicting a US sailor standing watch aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), monitoring flight operations in the Arabian Sea as American forces maintain their enforcement posture across the waterway.
The naval blockade has been in effect since April 13, initiated by Washington as a direct countermeasure to Iran's own restrictions on vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz — restrictions imposed in the context of the broader regional conflict that erupted on February 28 and remains nominally suspended under a fragile ceasefire.
"As of today, 51 vessels have been directed to turn around or return to port in order to stop commercial ships from entering or leaving Iran," CENTCOM announced via X, the US social media company.
The latest tally represents an uptick of two vessels from the previously reported figure of 49 ships redirected under the blockade — underscoring the steady, compounding economic pressure the operation is exerting on Iranian trade and maritime commerce.
CENTCOM also released imagery depicting a US sailor standing watch aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), monitoring flight operations in the Arabian Sea as American forces maintain their enforcement posture across the waterway.
The naval blockade has been in effect since April 13, initiated by Washington as a direct countermeasure to Iran's own restrictions on vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz — restrictions imposed in the context of the broader regional conflict that erupted on February 28 and remains nominally suspended under a fragile ceasefire.
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