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Iran Controls Trajectory of War, Says Former European Commissioner
(MENAFN) Former European Commissioner Thierry Breton declared Monday that Iran retains decisive leverage over the trajectory of the ongoing conflict, asserting that the fate of the Strait of Hormuz ultimately rests in Tehran's hands — regardless of mounting pressure from US President Donald Trump.
"Those who hold the keys are the Iranians, whether we like it or not," Breton told a French broadcaster.
Emphasizing that Tehran currently operates from a position of strategic strength, Breton pointed to Iran's organizational resilience and noted that the country has not fought alone — with China actively supplying both components and technical expertise throughout the conflict.
Breton acknowledged that Iran "has entered an asymmetric war" with "the best army in the world," yet cautioned that Washington's military stockpiles are showing signs of serious strain.
"Since the start of hostilities, the equivalent of two years' production of Patriot missile system has been used up. The Pentagon is starting to worry," he added.
The former EU official further noted that Tehran has spent four decades preparing for precisely this kind of confrontation, while Trump faces mounting domestic headwinds, remaining "under pressure, particularly from voters."
The broader conflict was ignited on February 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran — a campaign that has since claimed more than 1,400 lives, among them former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military personnel, while simultaneously tightening its grip on commercial shipping lanes through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
"Those who hold the keys are the Iranians, whether we like it or not," Breton told a French broadcaster.
Emphasizing that Tehran currently operates from a position of strategic strength, Breton pointed to Iran's organizational resilience and noted that the country has not fought alone — with China actively supplying both components and technical expertise throughout the conflict.
Breton acknowledged that Iran "has entered an asymmetric war" with "the best army in the world," yet cautioned that Washington's military stockpiles are showing signs of serious strain.
"Since the start of hostilities, the equivalent of two years' production of Patriot missile system has been used up. The Pentagon is starting to worry," he added.
The former EU official further noted that Tehran has spent four decades preparing for precisely this kind of confrontation, while Trump faces mounting domestic headwinds, remaining "under pressure, particularly from voters."
The broader conflict was ignited on February 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran — a campaign that has since claimed more than 1,400 lives, among them former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Iran has responded with waves of drone and missile strikes directed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military personnel, while simultaneously tightening its grip on commercial shipping lanes through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.
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