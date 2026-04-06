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Dynamic Netsoft Highlights Enterprise Real Estate Trends At The London Proptech Show 2026
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Dynamic Netsoft, a leading provider of enterprise real estate and property management solutions, participated in the recent London PropTech Show, a key event in the largest real estate show in the world that was held at ExCeL London on March 24-25, 2026. It demonstrated digital transformation through innovative technologies. Over 2,000 attendees from across all sectors of the real estate industry, including developers, investors, policymakers, and PropTech entrepreneurs, discovered new technologies that could impact the future of the built environment.
The PropTech Show is one of the major centers of innovation in the UK for the commercial real estate sector, showcasing new technologies, sustainability projects, and data-driven techniques used to manage commercial real estate. At the event, Dynamic Netsoft also showed how commercial real estate has been evolving through the application of AI, IoT (The Internet of Things), and advanced financial systems. The company's demonstration showcased the evolution of property management from a reactive to an automated and predictive manner.
A major focus was on how IoT is integrating into existing real estate development ecosystems. The company explained that the implementation of smart building technology and connected building devices allows for greater operational visibility than was previously possible. This has a direct impact on optimizing the use of energy, monitoring of assets, securing assets, and utilizing the interior space of the building. Due to these advantages, property managers can operate at lower costs while also creating higher levels of tenant satisfaction. As companies explore ways to improve the operation of their real estate, smart buildings and connected environments will be the foundation for creating smarter and more sustainable means of managing real estate properties.
Automation of processes throughout the property management workflow was another key aspect of presentation. The use of automation technology allows organizations to expend less time on manual processes and address the operational inefficiencies. Because of this, organizations can leverage their operational efficiencies as they relate to property management, increasing their overall efficiency.
The financial transformation sessions showed how integrated ERP property management systems have created new ways to access property management information through integration of financial data with property management functions. As a result of better financial data integration across property management functions, organizations now have access to cash inflows and cash outflows, as well as revenue and expense data in real time.
According to Dynamic Netsoft, bidding and facility management are integral parts of the commercial real estate business, and as organizations digitalize their facility operations and automate their tendering and procurement processes, they provide greater transparency, better collaborate with their vendors and execute large projects more efficiently. Given the increasing complexity and scope of an organization's real estate portfolio, the ability to perform these functions is becoming even more important.
Dynamic Netsoft's RealEstatePro is driving this innovation because it is an integrated platform for property management, financial operations, facility management, and tenant engagement. As such, RealEstatePro allows organizations to use AI, IoT, and automation to manage their daily business activities. The end result will be connected, smart real estate.
Mr. Sirajudeen Ismail, CEO of Dynamic Netsoft, stated, "A new era of commercial real estate has begun, where connectivity, intelligence, and financial integration are now mandatory. At the London PropTech Show, we showed how organizations can use the integrated, data-driven ecosystem to convert from disconnected systems into operational excellence and sustainable growth."
At the London PropTech Show 2026, the simultaneous London Climate Technology Exhibit reinforced how value is created through digital creativity and sustainable practices to drive how urban ecosystems develop into the future.
The discussion topics ranged from smart cities to an artificial intelligence approach to platform design and decarbonizing and provided further evidence of the urgent need for technology-enabled transformation across our industry. As an example of this commitment to helping enterprise real estate organizations successfully navigate these transformations, the company participated in this year's show. Based on its experience across multiple industries and utilizing cutting-edge technology solutions, Dynamics Netsoft continues to form partnerships with its clients by creating smarter and more connected property ecosystems that are built to last into the future.
About Dynamic Netsoft:
Dynamic Netsoft is providing real estate enterprises with comprehensive global solutions for property, lease, and facilities management as well as financial systems integration. As a leader in innovation, the company provides advanced platforms utilizing AI, IoT, and automation that allow its real estate clients to optimize their operations and enhance their ability to make better-informed decisions and achieve
The PropTech Show is one of the major centers of innovation in the UK for the commercial real estate sector, showcasing new technologies, sustainability projects, and data-driven techniques used to manage commercial real estate. At the event, Dynamic Netsoft also showed how commercial real estate has been evolving through the application of AI, IoT (The Internet of Things), and advanced financial systems. The company's demonstration showcased the evolution of property management from a reactive to an automated and predictive manner.
A major focus was on how IoT is integrating into existing real estate development ecosystems. The company explained that the implementation of smart building technology and connected building devices allows for greater operational visibility than was previously possible. This has a direct impact on optimizing the use of energy, monitoring of assets, securing assets, and utilizing the interior space of the building. Due to these advantages, property managers can operate at lower costs while also creating higher levels of tenant satisfaction. As companies explore ways to improve the operation of their real estate, smart buildings and connected environments will be the foundation for creating smarter and more sustainable means of managing real estate properties.
Automation of processes throughout the property management workflow was another key aspect of presentation. The use of automation technology allows organizations to expend less time on manual processes and address the operational inefficiencies. Because of this, organizations can leverage their operational efficiencies as they relate to property management, increasing their overall efficiency.
The financial transformation sessions showed how integrated ERP property management systems have created new ways to access property management information through integration of financial data with property management functions. As a result of better financial data integration across property management functions, organizations now have access to cash inflows and cash outflows, as well as revenue and expense data in real time.
According to Dynamic Netsoft, bidding and facility management are integral parts of the commercial real estate business, and as organizations digitalize their facility operations and automate their tendering and procurement processes, they provide greater transparency, better collaborate with their vendors and execute large projects more efficiently. Given the increasing complexity and scope of an organization's real estate portfolio, the ability to perform these functions is becoming even more important.
Dynamic Netsoft's RealEstatePro is driving this innovation because it is an integrated platform for property management, financial operations, facility management, and tenant engagement. As such, RealEstatePro allows organizations to use AI, IoT, and automation to manage their daily business activities. The end result will be connected, smart real estate.
Mr. Sirajudeen Ismail, CEO of Dynamic Netsoft, stated, "A new era of commercial real estate has begun, where connectivity, intelligence, and financial integration are now mandatory. At the London PropTech Show, we showed how organizations can use the integrated, data-driven ecosystem to convert from disconnected systems into operational excellence and sustainable growth."
At the London PropTech Show 2026, the simultaneous London Climate Technology Exhibit reinforced how value is created through digital creativity and sustainable practices to drive how urban ecosystems develop into the future.
The discussion topics ranged from smart cities to an artificial intelligence approach to platform design and decarbonizing and provided further evidence of the urgent need for technology-enabled transformation across our industry. As an example of this commitment to helping enterprise real estate organizations successfully navigate these transformations, the company participated in this year's show. Based on its experience across multiple industries and utilizing cutting-edge technology solutions, Dynamics Netsoft continues to form partnerships with its clients by creating smarter and more connected property ecosystems that are built to last into the future.
About Dynamic Netsoft:
Dynamic Netsoft is providing real estate enterprises with comprehensive global solutions for property, lease, and facilities management as well as financial systems integration. As a leader in innovation, the company provides advanced platforms utilizing AI, IoT, and automation that allow its real estate clients to optimize their operations and enhance their ability to make better-informed decisions and achieve
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