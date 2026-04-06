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UNESCO Appoints New Assistant Director-General for Education
(MENAFN) The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has announced the appointment of Chinese Professor Chen Qun as its new assistant director-general (ADG) for education.
According to reports, Chen brings over 30 years of experience in academic and executive leadership as a physicist, educator, and scholar. In his new role, he will assist Director-General Khaled El-Enany in reshaping education systems, promoting high-quality, equitable, and inclusive learning, and ensuring that learners across the globe acquire advanced skills that benefit both people and peace.
Chen's appointment follows a wave of senior leadership changes earlier this year, when three women were named to top positions. Among them, Sweden’s Asa Regner became UNESCO deputy director-general, Mozambique’s Lidia Brito assumed the ADG role overseeing Africa and external relations, and Bulgaria’s former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel was named ADG for communication and information.
El-Enany, an Egyptologist who took office last November, is the 12th director-general of UNESCO. He is notably the first from an Arab country and the second from Africa to hold this position.
According to reports, Chen brings over 30 years of experience in academic and executive leadership as a physicist, educator, and scholar. In his new role, he will assist Director-General Khaled El-Enany in reshaping education systems, promoting high-quality, equitable, and inclusive learning, and ensuring that learners across the globe acquire advanced skills that benefit both people and peace.
Chen's appointment follows a wave of senior leadership changes earlier this year, when three women were named to top positions. Among them, Sweden’s Asa Regner became UNESCO deputy director-general, Mozambique’s Lidia Brito assumed the ADG role overseeing Africa and external relations, and Bulgaria’s former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel was named ADG for communication and information.
El-Enany, an Egyptologist who took office last November, is the 12th director-general of UNESCO. He is notably the first from an Arab country and the second from Africa to hold this position.
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