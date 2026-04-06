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UNESCO Appoints New Assistant Director-General for Education

UNESCO Appoints New Assistant Director-General for Education


2026-04-06 08:26:32
(MENAFN) The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has announced the appointment of Chinese Professor Chen Qun as its new assistant director-general (ADG) for education.

According to reports, Chen brings over 30 years of experience in academic and executive leadership as a physicist, educator, and scholar. In his new role, he will assist Director-General Khaled El-Enany in reshaping education systems, promoting high-quality, equitable, and inclusive learning, and ensuring that learners across the globe acquire advanced skills that benefit both people and peace.

Chen's appointment follows a wave of senior leadership changes earlier this year, when three women were named to top positions. Among them, Sweden’s Asa Regner became UNESCO deputy director-general, Mozambique’s Lidia Brito assumed the ADG role overseeing Africa and external relations, and Bulgaria’s former Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel was named ADG for communication and information.

El-Enany, an Egyptologist who took office last November, is the 12th director-general of UNESCO. He is notably the first from an Arab country and the second from Africa to hold this position.

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