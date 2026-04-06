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France Calls for Stronger European NATO Role
(MENAFN) France has called for a more robust European pillar within NATO in response to “American uncertainty” and “rising Russian aggression,” as regional tensions escalate following continued U.S.-Israeli actions in the Middle East, according to reports.
French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux stated, “Faced with American uncertainty and rising Russian aggression, we must strengthen the European pillar of NATO.” He emphasized the need for Europe to bolster its “strategic autonomy” and to be able to “make our own decisions,” including increasing defense spending—a goal France aims to double between 2017 and 2027.
Confavreux noted that, although France maintains “dialogue” with the U.S., differences remain regarding NATO’s role in the Middle East. “NATO, as its name indicates, focuses on North Atlantic security. Therefore, neither its mandate nor its role would make it the right tool to intervene in the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.
Highlighting France’s position, he stated that the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz is “not our war,” and that military action to reopen the waterway would be “unrealistic” and could worsen regional tensions. France’s priority, he said, is to restore “freedom of navigation” and prepare for a “military escort of civilian vessels” once hostilities subside, under a negotiation framework that would include Iran.
Confavreux also mentioned that France continues communication with Israel despite disagreements over “military operations” and diplomatic approaches.
French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux stated, “Faced with American uncertainty and rising Russian aggression, we must strengthen the European pillar of NATO.” He emphasized the need for Europe to bolster its “strategic autonomy” and to be able to “make our own decisions,” including increasing defense spending—a goal France aims to double between 2017 and 2027.
Confavreux noted that, although France maintains “dialogue” with the U.S., differences remain regarding NATO’s role in the Middle East. “NATO, as its name indicates, focuses on North Atlantic security. Therefore, neither its mandate nor its role would make it the right tool to intervene in the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.
Highlighting France’s position, he stated that the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz is “not our war,” and that military action to reopen the waterway would be “unrealistic” and could worsen regional tensions. France’s priority, he said, is to restore “freedom of navigation” and prepare for a “military escort of civilian vessels” once hostilities subside, under a negotiation framework that would include Iran.
Confavreux also mentioned that France continues communication with Israel despite disagreements over “military operations” and diplomatic approaches.
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