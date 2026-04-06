403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Explosives Discovered Near Serbia–Hungary Gas Pipeline
(MENAFN) Authorities in Serbia have uncovered highly destructive explosives near a gas pipeline connecting the country to Hungary, according to reports.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that suspicious objects were found near the villages of Velebit, Tresnjevac, and Vojvoda Zimonjic, close to critical gas infrastructure. Around 140 police and military personnel have been deployed for ongoing search operations under the supervision of the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Subotica. Several roads have been blocked, and the operation is being conducted both on the ground and by air, with helicopters monitoring the area.
Vucic noted that investigators discovered explosive materials along with devices needed for activation and informed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of the initial findings. Orban confirmed the report and convened an extraordinary defense council meeting.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also stated that authorities had received information that “someone tried to blow up the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in Serbia,” emphasizing that the pipeline “will guarantee Hungary's secure gas supply.” He added, “We reject in the strongest possible terms any attack on our sovereignty, because an attack on the security of our energy supply cannot be interpreted as anything other than an attack on our sovereignty.”
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that suspicious objects were found near the villages of Velebit, Tresnjevac, and Vojvoda Zimonjic, close to critical gas infrastructure. Around 140 police and military personnel have been deployed for ongoing search operations under the supervision of the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Subotica. Several roads have been blocked, and the operation is being conducted both on the ground and by air, with helicopters monitoring the area.
Vucic noted that investigators discovered explosive materials along with devices needed for activation and informed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of the initial findings. Orban confirmed the report and convened an extraordinary defense council meeting.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also stated that authorities had received information that “someone tried to blow up the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in Serbia,” emphasizing that the pipeline “will guarantee Hungary's secure gas supply.” He added, “We reject in the strongest possible terms any attack on our sovereignty, because an attack on the security of our energy supply cannot be interpreted as anything other than an attack on our sovereignty.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment