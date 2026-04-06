Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Storm Dave Leaves Thousands of Homes Without Power in Sweden

Storm Dave Leaves Thousands of Homes Without Power in Sweden


2026-04-06 07:53:11
(MENAFN) Storm Dave has left more than 30,000 households without electricity in southern and western Sweden, according to reports.

Local sources told broadcasters that repair work has been slowed due to strong winds, leaving many still without power on Monday morning. The storm also caused major traffic disruptions, with the Swedish Transport Administration describing conditions as “a very stressful situation” over the weekend and overnight.

Southern Norway was similarly affected, with over 2,000 households without electricity early Monday and widespread train and flight cancellations reported on Sunday.

MENAFN06042026000045017281ID1110946592



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search