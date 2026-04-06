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Storm Dave Leaves Thousands of Homes Without Power in Sweden
(MENAFN) Storm Dave has left more than 30,000 households without electricity in southern and western Sweden, according to reports.
Local sources told broadcasters that repair work has been slowed due to strong winds, leaving many still without power on Monday morning. The storm also caused major traffic disruptions, with the Swedish Transport Administration describing conditions as “a very stressful situation” over the weekend and overnight.
Southern Norway was similarly affected, with over 2,000 households without electricity early Monday and widespread train and flight cancellations reported on Sunday.
Local sources told broadcasters that repair work has been slowed due to strong winds, leaving many still without power on Monday morning. The storm also caused major traffic disruptions, with the Swedish Transport Administration describing conditions as “a very stressful situation” over the weekend and overnight.
Southern Norway was similarly affected, with over 2,000 households without electricity early Monday and widespread train and flight cancellations reported on Sunday.
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