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Twelve al-Shabab Militants Killed in Somalia Airstrikes
(MENAFN) Somalia's Defense Ministry announced Monday that national armed forces launched airstrikes against al-Shabab militants on the outskirts of Baidoa, killing 12 fighters and leaving several more wounded.
The strikes were carried out in the early hours of Monday in the Gasarta area, on the periphery of Baidoa, in coordination with international security partners, the ministry confirmed in an official statement.
Baidoa, which serves as the administrative capital of South West state, sits approximately 245 kilometers — 152 miles — southwest of the capital Mogadishu.
"These operations form part of ongoing efforts to degrade the operational capabilities of the terrorist group and enhance overall security in the country," the ministry said.
The ministry further stated that Somalia, backed by its international partners, remains firmly committed to sustaining such operations until the threat of terrorism is eliminated and durable peace and stability are secured across the nation.
Al-Shabab has waged a relentless insurgency against the Somali government spanning more than 16 years, repeatedly striking security forces, government officials, and civilian populations alike.
Since July, Somali forces — operating alongside the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia and allied partners — have ramped up pressure on the militant group in direct support of the federal government's security objectives.
The mission's operational mandate received a one-year extension from the UN Security Council in December, under a UK-backed resolution authorizing continued operations through Dec. 31.
The strikes were carried out in the early hours of Monday in the Gasarta area, on the periphery of Baidoa, in coordination with international security partners, the ministry confirmed in an official statement.
Baidoa, which serves as the administrative capital of South West state, sits approximately 245 kilometers — 152 miles — southwest of the capital Mogadishu.
"These operations form part of ongoing efforts to degrade the operational capabilities of the terrorist group and enhance overall security in the country," the ministry said.
The ministry further stated that Somalia, backed by its international partners, remains firmly committed to sustaining such operations until the threat of terrorism is eliminated and durable peace and stability are secured across the nation.
Al-Shabab has waged a relentless insurgency against the Somali government spanning more than 16 years, repeatedly striking security forces, government officials, and civilian populations alike.
Since July, Somali forces — operating alongside the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia and allied partners — have ramped up pressure on the militant group in direct support of the federal government's security objectives.
The mission's operational mandate received a one-year extension from the UN Security Council in December, under a UK-backed resolution authorizing continued operations through Dec. 31.
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