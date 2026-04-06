Kazakhstan Unveils Plant To Transform Industrial Waste Into Dry Construction Mixes

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). A Diatomite plant producing dry construction mixes from industrial waste based on Kazakh technologies has been launched in Almaty, Trend reports via the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan.

The project was implemented with the participation of scientists from Satbayev University in collaboration with several domestic universities and research organizations. The scientific team oversaw the full cycle of work, from developing formulations and selecting raw materials to configuring technological processes and starting serial production.

The Diatomite plant is part of the large-scale Technopark Stroytech innovation project, which aims to create technology parks at universities and integrate scientific research into the industrial sector. A key feature of the project is the use of local mineral resources and processed industrial waste.

According to Satbayev University researcher Professor Ruslan Nurlybayev, the developed technologies not only created new construction materials but have also been successfully implemented in industrial production. Previously unused waste is thus transformed into a valuable resource for the construction industry, reducing environmental impact and increasing economic efficiency.

The technological solutions used are patented. The produced construction mixes demonstrate high strength, comply with national standards, and have passed necessary certification. The products are already being used by domestic construction companies, confirming their quality and market demand.

The plant also hosts a training and laboratory complex for preparing the next generation of specialists. Master's and doctoral students participate in scientific research and testing of innovative construction materials.

Looking ahead, plans include expanding the product range, increasing production capacity, and replicating the technological solutions at similar plants in other regions of Kazakhstan.