Bhoot Bangla Trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's Horror Comedy To Release On THIS Date

Bhoot Bangla Trailer OUT: This movie marks the return of the hit jodi of Akshay and director Priyadarshan after 14 long years. At first glance, this horror-comedy trailer totally nails the mix of laughs and scares

The trailer for the comedy film 'Bhooth Bangla' dropped on Monday, April 6. After the songs, posters, and teaser, the trailer now makes it clear that the film is a full package of laughs, scares, and total entertainment.Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are teaming up again after 14 years. This duo has given us many blockbuster comedies before, and the 'Bhooth Bangla' trailer hints that this film will be just as big a hit.The film's 'golden trio'-Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav with Akshay Kumar-are once again seen creating a storm of laughter. The late Asrani's comic timing also adds a special flavour to the trailer, making it even more fun.

The 'Bhooth Bangla' trailer shows a fantastic balance between jokes and mystery. This has always been Priyadarshan's signature style, and 'Bhooth Bangla' seems to present that same trademark comedy in a fresh, new way.

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Balaji Motion Pictures is producing 'Bhooth Bangla'. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani, along with Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jisshu Sengupta, and Mithila Palkar. The paid previews will start on April 16, 2026, from 9 PM, which has made fans even more excited.