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Storms, Gales Batter China, Blue Alert Issued

Storms, Gales Batter China, Blue Alert Issued


2026-04-06 04:43:38
(MENAFN) China's National Meteorological Center doubled down on weather warnings Monday, renewing both a blue rainstorm alert and a blue gale alert as the country braces for simultaneous severe weather systems striking its northern and southern regions.

Residents south of the Yangtze River and across broader southern China face moderate to heavy rainfall, with forecasters warning that certain areas could be lashed by rainstorms or even torrential downpours. Simultaneously, powerful winds are set to tear through parts of northwest China, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and stretches of northern and northeastern China.

The meteorological picture is expected to shift by Tuesday night, when the storm front battering southern regions begins tracking northward — widening the zone of impact across the country's interior.

Meteorological experts are urging the general public — particularly those with travel plans — to exercise heightened caution and steer clear of mountainous terrain, river valleys, and low-lying areas within the affected zones, where the risk of flash flooding and landslides remains elevated.

The threat is not limited to rain and wind. The Center additionally forecast light to moderate snow, sleet, and localized blizzard conditions for parts of northeast China, Qinghai Province in the northwest, and the Xizang Autonomous Region in the country's southwest, all on Monday.

Under China's four-tier, color-coded weather alert framework, blue represents the lowest — though still significant — level of concern, sitting beneath yellow, orange, and red on the severity scale.

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