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Russia, North Korea Discuss New Bridge Across Tumen River
(MENAFN) Russian and North Korean transport ministers met in St. Petersburg on Sunday to discuss enhancing connectivity between the two nations, as stated by reports. Among the key topics was the construction of a road bridge across the Tumen River, which forms part of the border shared with China.
Andrey Nikitin and Cho Jong Hyon also reviewed other areas of cooperation, highlighting that the transport agencies of both countries have maintained strategic partnerships for many years.
The bridge project was described as “both a complex engineering challenge and a driver of economic, trade, and cultural ties between the two nations,” with implementation under special government oversight and proceeding according to schedule. A ceremony marking the bridge’s completion and the opening of traffic is planned for summer 2026.
Development continues at the Khasan automobile border crossing, which will eventually accommodate up to 300 vehicles and more than 2,000 individuals daily.
The ministers also addressed railway cooperation, noting that passenger traffic has grown fourfold in the first two months of 2026 compared with the same period last year.
Andrey Nikitin and Cho Jong Hyon also reviewed other areas of cooperation, highlighting that the transport agencies of both countries have maintained strategic partnerships for many years.
The bridge project was described as “both a complex engineering challenge and a driver of economic, trade, and cultural ties between the two nations,” with implementation under special government oversight and proceeding according to schedule. A ceremony marking the bridge’s completion and the opening of traffic is planned for summer 2026.
Development continues at the Khasan automobile border crossing, which will eventually accommodate up to 300 vehicles and more than 2,000 individuals daily.
The ministers also addressed railway cooperation, noting that passenger traffic has grown fourfold in the first two months of 2026 compared with the same period last year.
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