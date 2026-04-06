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Aviation Fuel Shortages Hit Italian Airports Amid Increased Demand

Aviation Fuel Shortages Hit Italian Airports Amid Increased Demand


2026-04-06 02:12:27
(MENAFN) Several Italian airports are facing aviation fuel restrictions, with supplies to airlines being rationed until April 9, according to reports.

Air BP, a major aviation fuel supplier, announced limits on refueling at Bologna, Milan Linate, Treviso, and Venice airports. Priority will be given to air ambulance flights, state flights, and those lasting longer than three hours, while all other flights will face rationed fuel distribution at least until April 9, as stated by reports.

Pierluigi Di Palma, president of the Italian Civil Aviation Authority (ENAC), clarified that the supply challenges “are linked to the Easter period of heavy traffic, not to the blockage of Hormuz.” He warned, however, that “if the conflict were to continue, there will be consequences,” according to reports.

The announcement comes amid rising regional tensions following the joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran launched on Feb. 28, which has reportedly killed more than 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran has carried out drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, while also restricting shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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