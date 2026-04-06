TN Elections: DMK's KN Nehru Opens Campaign Office In Tiruchirappalli

DMK Inaugurates Campaign Office

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Monday inaugurated its election campaign office for the Tiruchirappalli West Assembly constituency as part of preparations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The campaign office was formally opened by DMK candidate and Minister KN Nehru at Thillai Nagar.

Nehru, contesting from the constituency under the Secular Progressive Alliance, paid floral tributes to the portraits of iconic Dravidian leaders, including Periyar, CN Annadurai and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, reiterating the party's ideological commitment and roots. The inauguration event was attended by prominent leaders and party workers, including Perambalur Member of Parliament Arun Nehru, Central District Secretary Vairamani, DMK candidate from Srirangam Durairaj, Thuraiyur Congress candidate Lenin Prasad, along with several leaders and cadres of the Secular Progressive Alliance.

Nehru Campaigns for Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Earlier in the day, KN Nehru campaigned in the Ponmalai area of the Thiruverumbur constituency, extending support to DMK candidate and State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

Speaking at the event, Nehru highlighted Poyyamozhi's role in the implementation of various welfare schemes in Tiruchirappalli and praised the developmental works in the education field. He added that Anbil Mahesh's performance in the School Education Department over the past five years has been highly commendable. He also noted that projects such as a Jallikattu arena and an Olympic stadium were brought to the Thiruverumbur constituency through his efforts. He appealed to the people of the constituency to vote for him and ensure his victory with a large margin.

Poyyamozhi Highlights Achievements

Meanwhile, speaking at the event, Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that he is contesting in the Thiruverumbur constituency for the third time. He recalled that the people had elected him in the previous election, enabling him to serve as the School Education Minister for five years. During his tenure, he implemented several schemes for school students, including the breakfast scheme and other key initiatives in the education sector. He assured that if elected again, he would transform the constituency into a model constituency in Tamil Nadu.

Thiruverumbur Constituency: A Look Back

Thiruverumbur assembly constituency falls under Tiruchirappalli Lok Sabha constituency and will go for polls along with the rest of Tamil Nadu on April 23. In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi of DMK defeated P Kumar of AIADMK. In the previous 2016 Assembly polls, too, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi won, trumping Kalaichelvan D of the AIADMK. In the 2011 Assembly elections, S Senthilkumar of DMDK won this seat defeating KN Seharan of DMK.

Tamil Nadu Election Schedule

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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