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Fires Erupt at Kuwait Petroleum Sites Following Drone Strike
(MENAFN) Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reported fires and “significant” material damage at several of its facilities on Sunday following a drone strike attributed to Iran, according to reports.
No injuries were reported, the company said in a statement carried by local media. Emergency and firefighting teams coordinated closely with the General Fire Force, “efficiently implementing approved response plans to contain the fires and prevent their spread to other facilities,” as stated by reports.
“All necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of staff, secure the facilities, and evaluate the resulting damage in coordination with the relevant authorities,” the statement added.
Heightened regional tensions have followed the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran that began on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in over 1,340 deaths, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran has conducted drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with operations against Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military assets. Iran has also imposed restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
No injuries were reported, the company said in a statement carried by local media. Emergency and firefighting teams coordinated closely with the General Fire Force, “efficiently implementing approved response plans to contain the fires and prevent their spread to other facilities,” as stated by reports.
“All necessary measures were taken to ensure the safety of staff, secure the facilities, and evaluate the resulting damage in coordination with the relevant authorities,” the statement added.
Heightened regional tensions have followed the joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran that began on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in over 1,340 deaths, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran has conducted drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with operations against Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military assets. Iran has also imposed restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
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