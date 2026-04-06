Bengal Polls: BJP Candidate Alleges TMC Workers Vandalised Party Office

Tension in Behala Paschim as BJP Alleges Vandalism

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, tensions flared in the Behala Paschim Assembly constituency after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Indranil Khan alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers vandalised the party's election office.

Khan, accompanied by BJP leaders, reached the Parnasree Police Station to file a complaint against the alleged attackers.

The BJP candidate also levelled serious allegations against the Kolkata Police and security personnel, claiming they were present during the alleged incident but failed to intervene. "They are afraid of the impending defeat in Behala Paschim Assembly. The TMC candidate of Behala Paschim Assembly, Ratna Chattopadhyay, a sitting MLA herself, and her goons of TMC vandalised the BJP office... It all happened in front of Kolkata police officers... They protected and ensured the vandalism of the BJP office. It has been three hours, and still the central forces are not visible here..." Khan alleged.

Behala Paschim is an important Legislative Assembly constituency located in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, with key confirmed candidates including Ratna Chattopadhyay from the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), Indranil Khan representing the BJP, Nihar Bhakta from CPI(M), and Saibal Roy from the Congress.

PM Modi Vows Action Against 'TMC Sins'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and said it will be held to account for its "sins" after poll results on May 4 and assured that a BJP government will ensure development and drive away infiltrators.

Addressing an election rally in Cooch Behar, the Prime Minister said the large turnout indicated that the "Trinamool Congress's time is up". "No matter how much the TMC goons intimidate you on polling day, you must have trust in the law. In this election, fear will be driven out of Bengal. Confidence will awaken through the BJP's grand victory... I assure you, after this election, a full accounting of their (TMC's) sins will be done. It will be settled one by one. After May 4, the law will take its course, no matter how big a goon it may be, this time justice will be served," he said.

"On one hand, there is fear of TMC, and on the other hand, you have the trust of the BJP. On one hand, there is fear of TMC's cut money and corruption and on the other hand, the trust of BJP, which can accelerate development. On one hand, there is fear of infiltration, and on the other hand, there is trust in the BJP, which can drive away infiltrators from the state. which can accelerate development. On one hand, there is fear of infiltration, and on the other hand, there is trust in the BJP, which can drive away infiltrators from the state," he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the government having called a special session of Parliament to pass bills for implementing the Women's Reservation Act from the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.

West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and 29, and votes will be counted on May 4. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)