TN: Class 10 Board Exam Answer Sheet Evaluation Begins Today Results Likely On May 20

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 6 (IANS) The evaluation of answer scripts for the Class 10 (SSLC) public examinations in Tamil Nadu commenced on Monday, with officials indicating that the results are likely to be announced on May 20.

The Class 10 Board examinations, conducted under the Tamil Nadu State Board syllabus, began on March 11 and witnessed participation from a total of 8,96,550 candidates. This included 8,82,806 regular school students and 13,744 private candidates, reflecting a substantial turnout across the state.

According to official sources from the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), the answer sheet correction process has been initiated across multiple valuation centres established in districts statewide.

A circular issued to District Educational Officers has directed them to allocate evaluation centres based on the number of candidates who appeared for the examination in each district, ensuring a smooth and efficient assessment process.

Authorities have emphasised the need to complete the valuation work without delays. To facilitate this, all eligible and qualified teachers have been instructed to actively participate in the evaluation process.

The department has also issued clear subject-specific guidelines to maintain accuracy and consistency in marking.

As per the instructions, teachers who handle Tamil-medium classes will be assigned only Tamil answer scripts for evaluation, while those teaching in English medium will assess only English answer scripts. This measure is aimed at preserving subject expertise and ensuring fair and uniform evaluation standards across the board.

Officials noted that systematic planning and strict adherence to timelines are being prioritised to avoid any backlog in the evaluation process. The department is closely monitoring progress at all centres to ensure that the work is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Following the completion of the valuation process, the Directorate of Government Examinations is expected to finalise and publish the results on May 20. Students and parents across Tamil Nadu are eagerly awaiting the outcome, which plays a crucial role in determining academic progression and future educational opportunities.

The education department has reiterated its commitment to transparency and efficiency in conducting the evaluation and result publication process, assuring stakeholders of a timely and accurate declaration of results.