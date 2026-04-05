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Italy’s Inability to Qualify for 2026 World Cup Sparks Political Debate
(MENAFN) Italy’s inability to qualify for the 2026 World Cup for the third consecutive time has intensified political scrutiny, prompting calls for structural changes within the country’s football administration, according to reports.
In the Chamber of Deputies, members of Brothers of Italy (FdI) pressed Sports Minister Andrea Abodi to provide an explanation regarding what they labeled the “failure of Italian football.”
At the same time, League (Lega) called for a “total reform of football,” advocating for restrictions on non-EU players and increased opportunities for Italian youth to feature in starting lineups. Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida added that accountability is necessary.
In the Chamber of Deputies, members of Brothers of Italy (FdI) pressed Sports Minister Andrea Abodi to provide an explanation regarding what they labeled the “failure of Italian football.”
At the same time, League (Lega) called for a “total reform of football,” advocating for restrictions on non-EU players and increased opportunities for Italian youth to feature in starting lineups. Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida added that accountability is necessary.
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