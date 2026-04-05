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MIKTA Countries Rebuke Israeli Killing of UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon
(MENAFN) Türkiye, Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, and Australia — jointly condemned "in the strongest terms" Sunday the fatal attack on three Indonesian peacekeepers deployed under the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), according to a statement issued by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
The declaration, issued under the MIKTA diplomatic partnership, asserted that targeting UN personnel is "unacceptable and violate international law, particularly international humanitarian law."
The bloc's foreign ministers "express their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Indonesia," and extended wishes for a full recovery to those wounded in the assault.
Affirming collective resolve, the statement read: "The members of MIKTA stand in solidarity with Indonesia and fully support its call for an immediate, thorough and transparent investigation of the attacks."
The five nations, all signatories to the Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel, further "reiterate the importance of ensuring the safety and security of humanitarian personnel."
The statement comes as Lebanon continues to absorb the weight of an expanding Israeli military campaign — combining airstrikes and a ground offensive in the country's south — launched following a cross-border Hezbollah assault on March 2. Lebanese authorities report the toll has since climbed to at least 1,422 dead and 3,294 wounded.
The regional crisis has deepened in parallel with a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran, which has claimed over 1,340 lives since February 28. Tehran has responded with retaliatory drone and missile strikes directed at Israel and American installations across Gulf states.
The declaration, issued under the MIKTA diplomatic partnership, asserted that targeting UN personnel is "unacceptable and violate international law, particularly international humanitarian law."
The bloc's foreign ministers "express their deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to Indonesia," and extended wishes for a full recovery to those wounded in the assault.
Affirming collective resolve, the statement read: "The members of MIKTA stand in solidarity with Indonesia and fully support its call for an immediate, thorough and transparent investigation of the attacks."
The five nations, all signatories to the Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel, further "reiterate the importance of ensuring the safety and security of humanitarian personnel."
The statement comes as Lebanon continues to absorb the weight of an expanding Israeli military campaign — combining airstrikes and a ground offensive in the country's south — launched following a cross-border Hezbollah assault on March 2. Lebanese authorities report the toll has since climbed to at least 1,422 dead and 3,294 wounded.
The regional crisis has deepened in parallel with a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran, which has claimed over 1,340 lives since February 28. Tehran has responded with retaliatory drone and missile strikes directed at Israel and American installations across Gulf states.
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