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Von Der Leyen Vows to Maintain Freedom of Navigation in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged on Thursday to coordinate with international partners to maintain freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to reports.
"We discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s actions are putting global economic stability at risk. We will work with our partners to ensure freedom of navigation can resume as soon as possible," von der Leyen wrote on the social media platform X.
Her comments followed a phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during which they also discussed the upcoming EU-UK summit. "A key moment to deliver on last year’s commitments and further strengthen our partnership," she added.
"We discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s actions are putting global economic stability at risk. We will work with our partners to ensure freedom of navigation can resume as soon as possible," von der Leyen wrote on the social media platform X.
Her comments followed a phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, during which they also discussed the upcoming EU-UK summit. "A key moment to deliver on last year’s commitments and further strengthen our partnership," she added.
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