Yogeshwar Dutt Celebrates Second Anniversary With Grand Maha Dangal In UP

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 5 (IANS) A grand Maha Dangal celebrating India's rich wrestling heritage was held in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, bringing together talented wrestlers from across districts in a vibrant showcase of strength, discipline, and tradition.

The event was graced by legendary Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt, a Padma Shri, Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awardee, who attended as the chief guest, inspiring both budding and seasoned wrestlers with his presence.

Featuring thrilling bouts and strong community participation, the competition offered attractive rewards, including a motorcycle as the bumper prize, 100 litres of traditional Bilona desi ghee, and cash prizes worth ₹1,00,000. The event underscored the enduring appeal of Kushti, India's traditional form of wrestling, and its deep cultural roots.

Organised with the aim of bringing Kushti back into the mainstream spotlight, the initiative sought to honour athletes who continue to uphold the centuries-old sport through dedication and perseverance.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogeshwar Dutt expressed strong support for such efforts, emphasising the immense value of India's traditions. He highlighted how practices like traditional nutrition - particularly Bilona ghee made through age-old methods using indigenous Gir cow milk - remain among the purest and most nutritionally rich offerings of Indian heritage.

The event also reflected a broader vision of reviving traditional Indian practices by blending sport, culture, and nutrition into a single platform.“Our wrestlers, our ghee, our ways of living - all of it is a heritage worth protecting and celebrating,” said a co-founder associated with the initiative.

The Maha Dangal stood as a powerful reminder of the need to preserve and promote India's cultural legacy while providing a stage for local talent to shine.