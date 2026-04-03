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Mithun Chakraborty On PM Modi Vs Mamata Banerjee Bengal Poll Battle


2026-04-03 02:01:02
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Actor turned politician Mithun Chakraborty fearlessly expressed his views on CM Mamata Banerjee, AIMIM Owaisi's and his association with BJP as a new face of West Bengal in politics. Narendra Modi sharpens attack on Mamata Banerjee ahead of crucial state polls. Backed by Amit Shah, BJP projects Mithun Chakraborty as CM face, turning the election into a high-voltage showdown over governance, security and political dominance.

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