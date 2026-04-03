Tejas Mk-1A Engine Delivery Delay: HAL Imposes Penalty On GE Aerospace, Chairman Says Jets To Return To Skies Next Week

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has imposed penalties on GE Aerospace for delay in deliveries of the F404-IN20 engines for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft Mark 1A.

According to a report by ANI citing an official statement, as well as a report by Hindustan Times citing HAL chairman and managing director DK Sunil on Thursday, the penalties were imposed due to the delay in supply of the engines.

“The contract includes a provision stating that if there is a delay in the delivery of F-404 engines for the Light Combat Aircraft, liquidated damages will be imposed on GE Aviation. So the cost is being imposed as per the contract,” HAL officials said in a statement.

| HAL addresses LCA Tejas 'accident', works with Air Force for resolution Tejas to fly again soon

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, HAL CMD DK Sunil said that the Indian Air Force's Tejas light combat jets are set to come back to the skies as early as next week, after being grounded for nearly two months.

This comes after the software snag in the fighter jet's brake system was fixed.

The Tejas LCA Mk-1 fleet (the first Tejas variant) was grounded in February after one of its jets sustained damage to its airframe after it overshot the runway at the airbase following a suspected brake failure. The correction has been cleared by a local modification committee.

Sunil said that the jets are likely to fly from April as the glitch was fixed now.

Tejas Mark 1A delivery delay

Speaking on the delivery of Tejas Mark 1A variant to the Indian Air Force (IAF), DK Sunil said that HAL will be able to deliver more than 20 jets by December.

The delivery of the jets is facing delays primarily due to GE Aerospace missing several deadlines for supply of its F-404 aero engines to power the jets.

The contract to deliver 99 engines specifies liquidated damages for delays in supply, with Sunil saying that the clause is being invoked every time there is a delay.

GE Aerospace, the US firm, has been able to deliver only six of the 99 engines ordered by HAL for $176 million. The first such was delivered in March 2025.

In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a ₹48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets for the IAF. The first delivery to the IAF was supposed to happen in March 2024, but the programme has been delayed due to the engine supply issues and delays in key certifications.

| Two pilots killed in Sukhoi fighter jet crash in Assam, IAF confirms| Isro's 'privatisation': Questions raised as HAL outbids Adani, Bharat Dynamics

“GE has assured us it will deliver 20 more engines by the year-end. Twenty LCA Mk-1As are ready, including five with new engines. The IAF will review the programme in May. Deliveries will begin after we complete trials of the ASRAAM (advanced short-range air-to-air missile) in the required configuration and some radar software upgrades,” Sunil was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, GE Areospace has said that the delays happened due to supply chain constraints, adding that it was ramping up productions to fulfill the Indian order.

Sunil said that the sixth engine is expected to arrive by the end of this month, which will help push aircraft readiness.

Delays in engine supply from GE Aerospace are causing significant setbacks for the Tejas Mk-1A program. HAL is actively imposing penalties on GE Aerospace for delivery delays as per contract stipulations. The IAF expects Tejas jets to return to operational status soon, pending successful trials and upgrades.

Key Takeaways