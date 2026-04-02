MENAFN - GetNews)Pro Wash Exteriors eliminates algae and mold on Davenport and Bettendorf homes. As homeowners in Davenport and Bettendorf begin spring maintenance, Pro Wash Exteriors is tackling the buildup of algae, lichen, and mold on local homes. The Mississippi River Valley's moist climate allows these organisms to thrive, eroding exterior surfaces over time.

“Pro Wash Exteriors focuses on a low pressure house washing method that preserves the integrity of a home's exterior, while restoring its original appearance,” the company stated.“Standard high pressure washing can often do more harm than good by forcing water behind siding, or damaging roof shingles. The process is safe, effective, and designed to protect every surface. This professional approach helps homeowners avoid costly repairs while maintaining property value.”







Professional soft washing for Quad Cities homes

Cleaning residential exteriors in the Quad Cities requires a method tailored to the river valley climate. Pro Wash Exteriors addresses the specific maintenance needs of local properties. This includes historic homes in McClellan Heights to modern siding in Bettendorf neighborhoods like Deerbrook.

The company uses a professional low pressure soft washing process with biodegradable detergents that eliminate algae, lichen, and mold at the spore level. This manufacturer approved approach delivers superior results without risking damage to siding, shingles, or landscaping. By addressing organic growth early, homeowners can protect their investment while restoring a home's appearance, without the hazards associated with traditional high pressure cleaning.

Why Soft Washing is the right choice for exterior cleaning



Targeted Growth Removal: Effectively kills mold, mildew, and algae at the source for a deeper, longer lasting clean.

Safe For All Surfaces: High volume, low pressure cleaning that eliminates the risk of damage to a home's exterior.

Instant Exterior Restoration: Immediately restores siding and roofing by stripping away years of organic buildup.

Long Term Protection: Cleaning that doesn't just wash the surface, but actually kills the biological roots to provide long lasting protection against regrowth. Manufacturer Approved Methods: Manufacturer approved method for cleaning mold & algae from vinyl siding and asphalt roofing.



About Pro Wash Exteriors

Pro Wash Exteriors is a locally owned pressure washing and exterior cleaning business in the Quad Cities. They specialize in low pressure house washing for residential and commercial properties. The company prioritizes safety to protect the integrity of exterior surfaces, and delivers long term results for homeowners and businesses alike.





