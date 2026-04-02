Pixalate Unveils US Connected TV (CTV) Seller Trust Index 2.0: First Independent SSP Rankings On Arbitrage Vs. Publisher-Direct Rates 20+ CTV Ad Sellers (Ssps) In Q4 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) United States Connected TV (CTV) STI 2.0 now rates CTV ad sellers by arbitrage risk and invalid traffic (ad fraud) risk across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, and LG LONDON, April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, an ad fraud and privacy compliance platform, today released the Connected TV (CTV) Seller Trust Index (STI) 2.0. STI 2.0 provides a leap in measurement capability that fully differentiates between arbitraged vs. authorized publisher-direct inventory for 20+ open programmatic CTV ad sellers across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, and LG in the United States. The index is free, public, and updated quarterly. Historically, buyers have had no independent way to benchmark which sellers actually deliver direct inventory at scale across platforms, and which add to the“tech tax” as resellers. Supply Path Optimization was supposed to solve this, but buyers have lacked the tools to identify which sellers are primarily reselling inventory (arbitraging). “Buyers want to be one hop from the publisher at scale,” said Jalal Nasir, CEO of Pixalate.“Now they can see, seller by seller and platform by platform, who actually holds direct publisher relationships and who is adding hops.” The STI 2.0 gives buyers that data. For each seller in each country, the model measures:

What Sellers Claim: How many publishers selling ads list the seller as DIRECT in their app-ads file, as detected by Pixalate

Verification of Seller Claims: The scale and ratio of a seller's impressions that actually flowed through an authorized-direct path, per Pixalate's SupplyChain Object (SCO) analysis Seller Arbitrage Risk: Independent Pixalate risk rating for selling >50% of inventory as a reseller, according to Pixalate's SCO analysis

CTV Seller Trust Index 2.0 Metrics The following metrics are disclosed for each seller on each platform:

Metric Description Arbitraged Inventory Ratio The percentage of a seller's measured impressions that did not flow through an authorized-direct path - i.e., the share sold as a reseller or arbitrage intermediary, per Pixalate's SCO analysis. 'DIRECT' Publisher Penetration The number of apps with open programmatic ad activity, as measured by Pixalate, in a country that lists the seller as a DIRECT partner in their file - a measure of potential direct access in a given market. SIVT Ratio Sophisticated Invalid Traffic as a percentage of total impressions, per Pixalate's MRC-accredited detection. GIVT Ratio General Invalid Traffic as a percentage of total impressions. Includes known bots, spiders, and other non-human traffic identified through industry-standard filtration lists. Fraudulent Bundle ID Traffic Ratio The percentage of a seller's ads sold using likely fraudulent Bundle IDs in the bid stream.



Seller overall rankings are a composite score based on Arbitraged Inventory Ratio, DIRECT Publisher Penetration, and Authorized-Direct Volume.

CTV Arbitrage by Platform: Percentage of SSPs That Are Primarily Resellers

The following table shows the share of CTV SSPs ranked on the STI 2.0 on each platform that are primarily resellers in the United States - meaning over half of their measured impressions were not delivered through an authorized-direct path, as assessed by Pixalate.

Platform # of SSPs Ranked # of SSPs Ranked With >50% Arbitraged Inventory Ratio % of SSPs Ranked With >50% Arbitraged Inventory Ratio LG 6 3 50% Amazon Fire TV 16 5 31% Apple TV 5 1 20% Samsung TV 11 2 18% Roku 14 2 14%



CTV SSP Reseller Breakdown

The following table shows CTV SSPs sorted by the percentage of platforms on which they operate primarily (>50% of traffic) as a reseller, according to Pixalate's SCO analysis.

Seller # of Platforms Ranked on CTV STI # of Platforms With >50% Arbitraged Inventory Ratio % of Platforms With >50% Arbitraged Inventory Ratio Nexxen 3 3 100% MobileFuse LLC 1 1 100% zMaticoo 1 1 100% Elixir Holding Inc 1 1 100% Adipolo 1 1 100% Adagio 1 1 100% Bidinfluence 1 1 100% Castify 4 2 50% Sovrn 2 1 50% Verve 5 1 20% Google AdExchange 5 0 0% Amagi 5 0 0% Adtelligent 4 0 0% LG Ads 3 0 0% Indicue 3 0 0% Undertone 2 0 0% Algorix 2 0 0% InMobi 2 0 0% Applovin 1 0 0% Aloha Ads 1 0 0% Unity Technologies 1 0 0% BeachFront 1 0 0% VFR 1 0 0% Criteo Commerce Grid 1 0 0%



Q4 2025 CTV Seller Trust Index: Top 5 Sellers by Platform (USA)

The following tables show the top-ranked sellers across platforms on the United States CTV Seller Trust Index for Q4 2025. Full rankings are available at

Roku

Rank Seller Risks Arbitraged inventory Ratio 'DIRECT' Publisher Penetration SIVT Ratio GIVT Ratio Fraudulent Bundle ID Traffic Ratio 1 Google AdExchange High GIVT 0% 1,731 19% 21% 9% 2 Verve High SIVT < 1% 1,625 28% < 1% 9% 3 BeachFront 0% 1,570 10% < 1% 8% 4 Sovrn 3% 1,571 19% < 1% 31% 5 Adtelligent High SIVT 0% 1,378 39% < 1% 6%



Amazon Fire TV

Rank Seller Risks Arbitraged inventory Ratio 'DIRECT' Publisher Penetration SIVT Ratio GIVT Ratio Fraudulent Bundle ID Traffic Ratio 1 Google AdExchange High SIVT, High GIVT 0% 637 22% 10% 24% 2 Amagi High SIVT, High GIVT 0% 433 49% 4% 25% 3 Applovin High SIVT 0% 480 26% < 1% 57% 4 Adtelligent High SIVT 0% 418 30% < 1% 21% 5 LG Ads High SIVT 0% 449 25% < 1% 16%



Apple TV

Rank Seller Risks Arbitraged inventory Ratio 'DIRECT' Publisher Penetration SIVT Ratio GIVT Ratio Fraudulent Bundle ID Traffic Ratio 1 Google AdExchange 0% 436 12% < 1% 8% 2 Amagi High SIVT 0% 285 31% < 1% 57% 3 Verve 10% 386 18% 2% 59% 4 Algorix 0% 18 19% < 1% 91% 5 Adipolo Arbitrage 100% 226 3% < 1% 24%



Samsung TV

Rank Seller Risks Arbitraged inventory Ratio 'DIRECT' Publisher Penetration SIVT Ratio GIVT Ratio Fraudulent Bundle ID Traffic Ratio 1 Verve High SIVT 0% 118 31% < 1% 31% 2 Google AdExchange 0% 131 20% < 1% 22% 3 Criteo Commerce Grid 0% 107 18% < 1% < 1% 4 InMobi High GIVT 0% 81 15% 14% 66% 5 Castify High SIVT 0% 45 29% < 1% 28%



LG

Rank Seller Risks Arbitraged inventory Ratio 'DIRECT' Publisher Penetration SIVT Ratio GIVT Ratio Fraudulent Bundle ID Traffic Ratio 1 Google AdExchange 0% 36 14% < 1% 63% 2 Adtelligent High SIVT 0% 15 39% < 1% 49% 3 Amagi 0% 10 19% < 1% 38% 4 Verve High SIVT, Arbitrage 83% 33 31% < 1% 39% 5 Adagio Arbitrage 100% 7 < 1% < 1% 100%



How to Access the CTV Seller Trust Index

The Pixalate Seller Trust Index ratings are free and open to the public. See the full Q4 2025 CTV Seller Trust Index ratings at

Pixalate also publishes the Web Seller Trust Index and Mobile Seller Trust Index.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012 and recognized by UNICEF as a“key innovator” for children's online privacy, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).

Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Seller Trust Indexes (collectively, the“Indexes”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes may be useful to the digital media industry. As cited in the Indexes, the ratings and rankings in the Indexes are based on a number of metrics and Pixalate's opinions regarding the relative performance of each seller with respect to the metrics. The data is derived from buy-side, predominantly open auction, programmatic advertising transactions, as measured by Pixalate. Any references to outside sources in the Indexes and herein should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees; and neither this press release nor the Indexes are intended to impugn the standing or reputation of any person, entity or app.

IVT rates and scores derived from each vendor's own proprietary methods and independent analysis may depict differing results and opinions across measurement providers. Any party's reliance on Pixalate's Indexes, rankings, IVT opinions, or related data is entirely at that party's own risk. Pixalate makes no guarantees, representations, or warranties - express or implied - regarding the accuracy, completeness, or applicability of its opinions or data to any particular purpose or circumstance.

Per the MRC,“'Fraud' is not intended to represent fraud as defined in various laws, statutes and ordinances or as conventionally used in U.S. Court or other legal proceedings, but rather a custom definition strictly for advertising measurement purposes. Also per the MRC,“'Invalid Traffic' is defined generally as traffic that does not meet certain ad serving quality or completeness criteria, or otherwise does not represent legitimate ad traffic that should be included in measurement counts. Among the reasons why ad traffic may be deemed invalid is it is a result of non-human traffic (spiders, bots, etc.), or activity designed to produce fraudulent traffic.”

CONTACT:...