Q2i Named Healthtech Company Of The Year, Advancing Contingency Management Nationwide

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Q2i today announced it has been named HealthTech Company of the Year in the Corporate LiveWire Global Awards 2025/26, recognizing its leadership in advancing contingency management (CM) as a scalable, evidence-based solution for substance use disorder (SUD) treatment.

The award highlights Q2i's role in enabling state agencies and providers to implement CM programs at scale-particularly as public health systems increasingly deploy opioid settlement funds and Medicaid resources to address the overdose crisis.

“Being recognized as HealthTech Company of the Year validates the impact we are seeing across the country,” said Steven Jenkins, CEO of Q2i.“Contingency management has always had one of the strongest evidence bases in addiction treatment. What's changed is the ability to implement it at scale-with integrity, security, and measurable outcomes. That's where our technology is making a real difference.”

Q2i delivers its CM capabilities through Contingency Management Innovations (CMI), a specialized division focused on operationalizing contingency management programs for real-world use.

CMI's platform enables real-time incentive delivery, configurable program design aligned with clinical protocols and state policies, built-in safeguards to prevent fraud, waste, and abuse, and comprehensive reporting aligned with CMS and state requirements. The solution is designed for rapid deployment across multi-site provider networks.

Contingency management uses positive reinforcement to encourage treatment adherence and recovery behaviors. Despite decades of NIH- and NIDA-backed research demonstrating its effectiveness-particularly for stimulant use disorders-adoption has historically been limited by operational complexity. Q2i's technology removes these barriers, enabling programs to scale efficiently while maintaining fidelity to evidence-based models.

Q2i and CMI currently support thousands of participants and hundreds of providers nationwide, helping public agencies expand access to proven treatment models at a critical time in the overdose epidemic.