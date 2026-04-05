403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Palestinian Woman Succumbs to Her Wounds as Israel Pounds Gaza
(MENAFN) A Palestinian woman succumbed Saturday to wounds inflicted during an Israeli strike in southern Gaza, as Israeli forces simultaneously pounded areas east of Khan Younis with artillery fire and conducted sweeping demolition operations across the city, local sources confirmed.
A medical source disclosed to media that the woman had been fatally wounded days prior, when Israeli military vehicles opened fire directly on displacement tents sheltering civilians southwest of Khan Younis — a grim reminder of the continued targeting of the region's most vulnerable populations.
Witnesses on the ground reported that Israeli forces executed a large-scale demolition campaign across the southeastern districts of Khan Younis, running concurrently with sustained artillery bombardment against the city's eastern outskirts.
The fresh violence represents yet another chapter in what observers describe as systematic Israeli violations of a ceasefire that has nominally been in place since October 10, 2025. Since that agreement took effect, the repeated breaches have claimed the lives of at least 713 Palestinians and left 1,940 others wounded.
The current hostilities follow Israel's two-year military campaign in Gaza launched in October 2023 — a conflict that killed more than 72,000 people, injured upwards of 172,000, and left approximately 90% of the territory's infrastructure in ruins, fundamentally devastating one of the world's most densely populated strips of land.
A medical source disclosed to media that the woman had been fatally wounded days prior, when Israeli military vehicles opened fire directly on displacement tents sheltering civilians southwest of Khan Younis — a grim reminder of the continued targeting of the region's most vulnerable populations.
Witnesses on the ground reported that Israeli forces executed a large-scale demolition campaign across the southeastern districts of Khan Younis, running concurrently with sustained artillery bombardment against the city's eastern outskirts.
The fresh violence represents yet another chapter in what observers describe as systematic Israeli violations of a ceasefire that has nominally been in place since October 10, 2025. Since that agreement took effect, the repeated breaches have claimed the lives of at least 713 Palestinians and left 1,940 others wounded.
The current hostilities follow Israel's two-year military campaign in Gaza launched in October 2023 — a conflict that killed more than 72,000 people, injured upwards of 172,000, and left approximately 90% of the territory's infrastructure in ruins, fundamentally devastating one of the world's most densely populated strips of land.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment