BJP Leader Criticises Khera Over 'Hyderabad Escape', Says Cong Left With No Safe Havens

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 8 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Lahar Singh Siroya, on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Pawan Khera, alleging that he was attempting to evade legal action by“escaping” to Hyderabad to avoid the Assam Police.

Khera is the Chairman, Media and Publicity department, AICC. He is also Member of the Congress Working Committee.

In a statement, Siroya said he had been closely following reports about Khera's movements and described the situation as“unfortunate,” claiming that Congress leaders now have only a few places left in the country where they can“hide.”

Siroya remarked that it was“interesting” that Khera did not consider Karnataka a safe destination. He alleged that internal divisions within the Congress in the state would make it difficult for Khera to find support there, adding that the reasons for such divisions would“come out eventually.”

Expanding his criticism, Siroya said Khera could not turn to Kerala due to strained relations between the Congress leadership and its INDIA Bloc ally, the CPI(M), as well as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He also claimed that Tamil Nadu was not an option, citing past tensions between the Congress and the DMK leadership during seat-sharing negotiations ahead of the Assembly elections.

Questioning the Congress party's political standing, Siroya asked where the party still had allies, suggesting that even states like Himachal Pradesh could pose risks. He also referred to West Bengal, saying Congress leaders might have to seek support from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The BJP leader further alleged that the Congress had“lost goodwill everywhere” and claimed the party no longer had reliable allies or safe political ground. He also cautioned that the people of Telangana would not want their state to become a“safe haven” for what he described as the Congress party's internal issues and controversies.

Siroya also targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning why he was not asking Khera to face the police. He referred to Gandhi's“Daro Mat” (do not fear) message and asked whether it was being applied in this situation. He further questioned why Khera had not sought refuge in Delhi at Gandhi's residence or that of his family members.

The Congress party has not yet responded to Siroya's statements.

It can be recalled that Khera, a Congress spokesperson, made serious allegations in a Press conference against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife. He claimed that Sarma's wife held multiple (three) passports and had undisclosed foreign assets, including large business interests abroad.