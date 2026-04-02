Sowing Alula's Green Future: 1 Million Native Plants Initiative To Transform Alula's Ecological Restoration And Sustainable Tourism Landscape

More than 140,000 native plants have been installed across projects outside of nature reserves, including tourism developments, cultural sites and visitor infrastructure Prince William recently planted an acacia tree inside Sharaan National Park as part of AlUla's land restoration programme AlUla, Saudi Arabia: Marking a monumental step in its sustainable development and tourism ambitions, AlUla has produced more than 1 million native seedlings that will be integrated into the fabric of the Saudi destination. This undertaking, achieved through the AlUla Native Plant Nursery and Seedbank, underscores the Royal Commission for AlUla's (RCU) commitment to restoring the destination's natural environment while shaping how visitors experience it. To date, more than 140,000 native plants have been deployed across projects outside AlUla's nature reserves, including tourism developments, cultural sites and visitor infrastructure. The initiative encompasses the landscaping of heritage sites such as Hegra, Dadan and AlUla Old Town, the design of public spaces and outdoor experiences, and across AlUla's portfolio of five-star boutique luxury resorts, where environmental design helps elevate the guest experience. This programme aligns with AlUla's ambitious strategy to rehabilitate 65,000 hectares of degraded land by 2030. The ecological restoration effort is the foundation of ongoing rewilding and conservation efforts involving species such as the critically endangered Arabian Leopard, the Arabian Oryx and Red-necked ostriches, supporting AlUla's emergence as a leading destination for nature and wildlife tourism. For thousands of years, native plants have played a crucial role in shaping life, trade and identity in the region. Archaeological evidence shows how past civilisations relied on plants for food, medicine, construction and daily life, reflecting an enduring connection between people and landscapes. AlUla, at the heart of the ancient Incense Road, was also renowned for trading exotic and aromatic plant products. Traversing vast geographical distances, trade borne of the region's natural bounty enabled the ancient cities of Hegra – Saudi's first UNESCO World Heritage Site – and Dadan to flourish. Today, thanks to the AlUla Native Plant Nursery and Seedbank's initiative, visitors can travel various locations within the destination for a window into AlUla's ecological past. During his visit to AlUla in February 2026, His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales participated in the destination's landscape-scale restoration programme, planting an acacia tree inside Sharaan National Park, joining over half a million other native saplings planted in AlUla's flagship protected area to date. Phillip Jones, Chief Tourism Officer at the Royal Commission for AlUla, said: “Tourism development in AlUla is guided by a simple principle: what we build must be true to place. The integration of native flora and fauna across our hotels, heritage sites and visitor experiences ensures that our destination authentically embraces its natural environment and cultural history. “This is a purpose-led endeavour to restore and preserve local identity for generations. By embedding native biodiversity into the design of the destination, we are creating more meaningful and authentic encounters for visitors while strengthening the long-term sustainability of AlUla as a global tourism destination.” Naif Al Malik, Vice President of Wildlife and Natural Heritage at RCU, added: “The Native Plant Nursery and Seedbank is a critical piece of enabling infrastructure for ecological restoration across AlUla. By cultivating and deploying native species adapted to our environment, we are restoring habitats, strengthening ecosystem resilience and supporting biodiversity at scale. These efforts are grounded in science and long-term stewardship, ensuring that environmental restoration supports not only conservation outcomes, but also the sustainable development of local communities and economy.” RCU's integrated approach aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, demonstrating how environmental stewardship and tourism development can be delivered in parallel. By connecting conservation, culture and visitor experience, AlUla continues to position itself as a leading model of responsible destination development on the global stage. More than one million native plants produced through the AlUla Native Plant Nursery and Seedbank Over 650,000 plants distributed to support more than 70 environmental projects More than 500,000 native seedlings planted in Sharaan National Park with survival rates exceeding 90% 100 native and heritage plant species being produced at the Nursery 12,160 square kilometres of natural protected areas across AlUla 1,742 animals released into natural reserves as part of rewilding efforts Ecosystem restoration strategy covering more than 65,000 hectares, in collaboration with IUCN 80 projects outside nature reserves supported by native planting initiatives 143,364 native plants supplied to date for these projects, including 34,467 allocated for 2026