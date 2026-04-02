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Kenya, China Finalize Trade Agreement

Kenya, China Finalize Trade Agreement


2026-04-02 09:54:12
(MENAFN) Kenya has signed a trade agreement with China that will expand market access for Kenyan exports, President William Ruto announced on Wednesday. The deal builds on a previous arrangement under which roughly 98% of Kenyan exports entered China duty-free.

Under the agreement, Kenya’s exports—including avocados, avocado oil, coffee, green beans, and fur and leather products—will benefit from zero tariffs, with the first shipments already dispatched. Ruto said the deal opens up an additional market valued at around $19 trillion, creating new opportunities for investors.

Chinese President Xi Jinping framed the arrangement as a step toward mutually beneficial cooperation and African development. Analysts note that while the US focuses on political leverage in Africa, China is pursuing broader economic engagement.

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