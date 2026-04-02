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Former Counterterrorism Chief Gets Investigated by FBI Scrutiny
(MENAFN) Joe Kent, who stepped down on Tuesday as director of the National Counterterrorism Center, has reportedly been under investigation by the FBI on suspicion of leaking classified information, according to reports published on Wednesday.
Sources indicate that administration officials had previously considered Kent a “known leaker” and restricted his access to presidential briefings.
He is alleged to have shared sensitive information with conservative media figure Tucker Carlson as well as at least one other podcast host. According to reports, the FBI is also reviewing leaked intelligence concerning Iran and Israel as part of its inquiry.
Kent has not responded to requests for comment.
Sources indicate that administration officials had previously considered Kent a “known leaker” and restricted his access to presidential briefings.
He is alleged to have shared sensitive information with conservative media figure Tucker Carlson as well as at least one other podcast host. According to reports, the FBI is also reviewing leaked intelligence concerning Iran and Israel as part of its inquiry.
Kent has not responded to requests for comment.
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