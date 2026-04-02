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Viridien: Publication Of The 2025 Universal Registration Document


2026-04-02 09:17:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Publication of the 2025 Universal Registration Document

Paris, France – April 2, 2026

Viridien announces the publication of its 2025 Universal Registration Document, the French version of which was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) on April 2, 2026.

The Universal Registration Document was submitted in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), as established by Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815. It includes in particular:

. the 2025 annual financial report;

. the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;

. the description of the share buyback program;

. the reports from the statutory auditors and information related to their fees;

. the management report including the information related to Sustainability; and

. the certification report on sustainability information and on the control of the disclosure requirements set out in Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2020/852.

The 2025 Universal Registration Document is available to the public as per the applicable regulatory conditions. It is also available on Viridien's website ) and on the AMF's website (amf-france).

About Viridien:

Viridien ( ) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,200 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (FR001400PVN6).

Contacts

General Secretary
...

Attachment

  • Communiqué MAD URD 2025 - ENG - Notified

MENAFN02042026004107003653ID1110935731



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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