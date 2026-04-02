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Macron Says Military Action to “Free” Strait of Hormuz Is Unrealistic

Macron Says Military Action to “Free” Strait of Hormuz Is Unrealistic


2026-04-02 09:00:54
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron stated Thursday that using military force to "free" the Strait of Hormuz is not a practical option, according to reports.

"It has never been the option we have chosen, and we consider it unrealistic," Macron said during a visit to South Korea, as quoted by local media. He emphasized that military measures cannot provide a "lasting solution" to the Iranian nuclear issue.

Macron warned, "If there is no framework for diplomatic and technical negotiations, the situation could deteriorate again within a few months or a few years."

Addressing criticisms from U.S. President Donald Trump, he reiterated that military operations against Iran "are not our operation" and were undertaken unilaterally by the United States and Israel.

Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, had claimed that "France wouldn't let planes headed to Israel, loaded with military supplies, fly over French territory," calling the country "very unhelpful" and asserting that the United States would "remember."

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