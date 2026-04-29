Olivia Rodrigo Sheds Light On The 'Most Important' Phase Of Love

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, April 30 (IANS) Olivia Rodrigo has shared that she is currently in the "most important phase" of love. The singer was recently romantically linked with Geese frontman Cameron Winter following the end of her two-year relationship with Louis Partridge.

However, she insisted her friendships will always be the most important bonds she has in her life, reports 'Female First UK'.

She told 'Cosmopolitan' magazine, "Oh my god. I'm in the most important phase, the friendship love that I'm sitting right across from. Best friend, community love. Dating is just the cherry on top”.

The 23-year-old star has learned to be "patient" when it comes to her love life. Asked the biggest lesson she's learned about love, she said, "Patience. Things happen the way that they're supposed to happen. It's not supposed to be white-knuckle. But also, Madison, you're the longest love of my life besides my parents. It's like that book that I'm obsessed with, the Dolly Alderton book, Everything I Know About Love, I do for my female friends”.

As per 'Female First UK', Olivia knows she and her friends can always rely on one another for honest opinions.

She said,“If something is going on and we need to make a decision about a boy or something, we text the chat and go 'Jury Duty' and the jury commences and decides”.

The singer praised Madison for not being afraid to call her out when she thinks she is in the wrong.

She said, "You know me in and out and still love me anyway, and you call me on my s***. That's a true friend. Sometimes you're hard on me when it comes to my music”.

And Madison is so important to Olivia, any potential partner must get on with the actress. She said, "That is one of my stipulations if I want to date someone, Would they be okay sitting and hanging and playing cards with me and Madison? If they can't hang with that, then they can't hang with me. Your partners have not been similar to me at all”.

Madison replied, "Not in any way. But I will say I'm looking for the feeling of comfort that I feel with you. And the amount of fun that I have with you, I want to have with my partner as well”.

Olivia added, "But no guy has ever made me laugh as hard as you've made me laugh. Not even a quarter”. While she didn't want to be drawn on the specifics of her love life at the moment, Olivia admitted she wrote her latest single Drop Dead following a great first date.

She said,“I just wanted to capture that first interaction you have with someone, like, This could be the best thing ever; I'm going to tell all my friends. It reminds me of running around a city, feeling young and free. I felt that a lot while writing the album”.