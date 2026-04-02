Eight Militants Killed In North Waziristan Operation: ISPR
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), intelligence reports indicated the movement of a group of militants near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan, prompting a timely and effective operation by security forces.
The ISPR stated that the militants, allegedly backed by India, were neutralised during the operation. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.
Also Read: Terrorist Attempt to Seize School in Khyber Foiled, 10 Militants Killed in Timely Forces Operation
The military said a clearance operation is ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining militants, adding that security forces will continue operations until terrorism is completely eradicated.
The ISPR further said that the Afghan Taliban government has failed to effectively fulfil its border responsibilities and urged it to prevent the use of its soil against Pakistan and stop its citizens from engaging in militant activities.
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