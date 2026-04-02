Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Eight Militants Killed In North Waziristan Operation: ISPR

Eight Militants Killed In North Waziristan Operation: ISPR


2026-04-02 08:53:33
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Eight militants belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij were killed in an operation by security forces in North Waziristan, the military's media wing said on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), intelligence reports indicated the movement of a group of militants near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan, prompting a timely and effective operation by security forces.

The ISPR stated that the militants, allegedly backed by India, were neutralised during the operation. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

Also Read: Terrorist Attempt to Seize School in Khyber Foiled, 10 Militants Killed in Timely Forces Operation

The military said a clearance operation is ongoing in the area to eliminate any remaining militants, adding that security forces will continue operations until terrorism is completely eradicated.

The ISPR further said that the Afghan Taliban government has failed to effectively fulfil its border responsibilities and urged it to prevent the use of its soil against Pakistan and stop its citizens from engaging in militant activities.

MENAFN02042026000189011041ID1110935459



Tribal News Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search