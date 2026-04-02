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Fluidx Medical Announces First Patient Treated With Novel Embolic Gel
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc. announced today that the first patient has been treated with the ULTRA Embolic Device. The ULTRA Embolic Device is intended for embolization of hypervascular tumors and blood vessels to occlude blood flow for controlling bleeding in the peripheral vasculature.
Globally, over 5 million embolization devices are used per year, but many of these devices are difficult to visualize, deliver, and control during the procedure. Other embolics have poor visibility, require complex preparation, and rely on difficult delivery techniques.
The ULTRA Embolic Device was successfully used to treat an angiomyolipoma (AML) tumor. AMLs are the most common, solid renal tumor affecting between 0.3% and 0.6% of the global population.
“We are pleased with how controlled the material delivery was,” said Andrew Holden, M.D., Principal Investigator at Auckland City Hospital, in Auckland, New Zealand.“A testament to the technology, we felt comfortable delivering it in a difficult anatomical setting. We could see the material very well as it filled the vessel segment, completely blocking blood flow to the target area.”
“The ULTRA Embolic Device was designed to provide maximum control to the physician,” said Russ Bjorklund, Vice President, Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc.“Embolics should have consistent performance to maximize patient safety, be fast to prepare to reduce case times, and deliver complete results.”
About Fluidx Medical Technology:
Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc. is a Salt Lake City, Utah based company focused on developing a new, innovative category of easy to use, controllable embolic gels that can treat the widest range of clinical conditions, effectively occluding the smallest vessels up to the largest vessels. The current pipeline includes the GPX, ULTRA, and IMPASS embolic technologies with applications across peripheral vascular, interventional oncology, and neurovascular embolization. Unlike other embolic devices, the Fluidx Medical Technology portfolio does not use toxic dimethyl sulfoxide (DSMO) or other precursors, glue catheters into the body, require special delivery systems, or need special mixers and preparation stations.
GPX, ULTRA, and IMPASS Embolic Devices are under development, described and shown for research, educational, and engineering use only, and do not have marketing clearance or approval in any market at this time.
Globally, over 5 million embolization devices are used per year, but many of these devices are difficult to visualize, deliver, and control during the procedure. Other embolics have poor visibility, require complex preparation, and rely on difficult delivery techniques.
The ULTRA Embolic Device was successfully used to treat an angiomyolipoma (AML) tumor. AMLs are the most common, solid renal tumor affecting between 0.3% and 0.6% of the global population.
“We are pleased with how controlled the material delivery was,” said Andrew Holden, M.D., Principal Investigator at Auckland City Hospital, in Auckland, New Zealand.“A testament to the technology, we felt comfortable delivering it in a difficult anatomical setting. We could see the material very well as it filled the vessel segment, completely blocking blood flow to the target area.”
“The ULTRA Embolic Device was designed to provide maximum control to the physician,” said Russ Bjorklund, Vice President, Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc.“Embolics should have consistent performance to maximize patient safety, be fast to prepare to reduce case times, and deliver complete results.”
About Fluidx Medical Technology:
Fluidx Medical Technology, Inc. is a Salt Lake City, Utah based company focused on developing a new, innovative category of easy to use, controllable embolic gels that can treat the widest range of clinical conditions, effectively occluding the smallest vessels up to the largest vessels. The current pipeline includes the GPX, ULTRA, and IMPASS embolic technologies with applications across peripheral vascular, interventional oncology, and neurovascular embolization. Unlike other embolic devices, the Fluidx Medical Technology portfolio does not use toxic dimethyl sulfoxide (DSMO) or other precursors, glue catheters into the body, require special delivery systems, or need special mixers and preparation stations.
GPX, ULTRA, and IMPASS Embolic Devices are under development, described and shown for research, educational, and engineering use only, and do not have marketing clearance or approval in any market at this time.
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