UN Urges All Sides To 'See Reason' In Iran-US Conflict
"I deplore the military strikes across Iran this morning by Israel and the United States of America, and the subsequent retaliatory strikes by Iran," Volker Turk said in a statement.
"As always, in any armed conflict, it is civilians who end up paying the ultimate price.
"Bombs and missiles are not the way to resolve differences but only result in death, destruction and human misery.
"To avert these terrible consequences for civilians, I call for restraint and implore all parties to see reason, to de-escalate, and for a return to the negotiating table where they had been actively seeking a solution only hours earlier," he said.
"Failing to do so risks an even wider conflict, that will inevitably lead to further senseless civilian deaths and destruction on a potentially unimaginable scale, not just in Iran but across the Middle East region."
On Thursday, US and Iranian negotiators held indirect talks in Geneva, through Omani mediators, on Tehran's nuclear programme -- within sight of Turk's offices in the Swiss city.
He reminded all parties that the protection of civilians was paramount in armed conflict, insisting that those who violated the rules of war must be held accountable.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, said the agency was concerned by the "grave risk to people's health" from the expanding conflict.
"The threat of nuclear facilities being impacted is especially worrying," he said.
"All must be done to reduce any nuclear safety risk, which may affect people in the region," he added.
"We urge leaders to choose the challenging path of dialogue over the senseless route of destruction."
